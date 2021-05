The Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 115-105 Thursday night. The game was a lot closer than the 10-point margin would typically indicate, but a win is a win, especially considering Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith did not play. The Pistons, however, sat Jerami Grant and several other players, so a playoff team like the Mavericks should have been able to easily put away a team that’s pretty openly tanking.