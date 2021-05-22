Two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre’s new book takes readers on inspirational journey
It was to be the culmination of a boyhood dream. Drew McIntyre had reached the pinnacle – a journey that had taken him from a small village in Scotland to the main event on the biggest stage in professional wrestling. The prize was the WWE heavyweight championship, and the “Scottish Warrior” was primed to finally fulfill a destiny that had been predicted 13 years earlier by no less than Vince McMahon.www.postandcourier.com