Montana State

Montana college students, faculty, others challenge new laws

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former members of the Board of Regents, a former commissioner of higher education and others are asking the Montana Supreme Court if four new laws passed by the Legislature infringe on the board’s constitutional authority to set policy on state campuses. “The overarching purpose of this...

www.crossroadstoday.com
Related
Montana StateHavre Daily News

Civics education for Montana students must reject fringe thinking

Today’s students are tomorrow’s citizens. We need all Montanans to understand, and care about, the future of our state and nation. We need them to study our founding documents, and understand what makes the United States so exceptional. And we need them to comprehend when our country has fallen short of its lofty goals, and how ordinary citizens and leaders alike have come together to enact change to guarantee we learn from our history and that the same mistakes are not repeated.
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana university system ending on-campus mask requirements

Montana's public university system is no longer requiring that masks be worn on its campuses, although colleges are being asked to still consult with local health officials before changing their policies. State Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian on Friday issued a letter to the Board of Regents and other...
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana tribes, nonprofits sue over voting laws

Montana tribes and two nonprofits are suing the Secretary of State over two bills they say unconstitutionally infringe on Native Americans’ ability to vote in Montana. The bills being challenged are House Bill 176 and part of House Bill 530, which would respectively end late voter registration on Election Day and put restrictions on ballot collections, a popular tool for Get Out the Vote efforts. Both bills have been signed into law.
Montana StateNBCMontana

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed. The legislation says grizzlies should be removed from federal endangered species protections, citing a recent report that populations have increased. The Independent Record reports that one law expands when...
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: Expanding education opportunities for Montana families

Education has been one of the most disrupted sectors by COVID-19. The ripple effects of school closures and remote learning have further put pressure on families and our economy. The Legislature responded by giving more flexibility to students, families, and educators to engage in individualized learning. We began the session...
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

MSU Billings rescinds mask rule

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University announced they are rescinding the existing mask rule on campus, MSUB announced Monday. The following is a letter from MSUB's COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa:. Dear Campus Community,. Last Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian sent a memo to all MUS...
Montana StateKFYR-TV

Montana Democrats file lawsuit over election laws

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Montana Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit over a recent election bill signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte. Gianforte signed House Bill 530, which prevents voters from giving their ballot to someone who is paid to take it to the elections office. The law...
Montana StateSidney Herald

MSU College of Agriculture seeks nominations for outstanding leaders

Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Outstanding Agricultural Leader award, which will be presented during the annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Nov. 12-13 at MSU. The award recognizes individuals, families or businesses that have gone above and beyond for the Montana agricultural industry in the realms...
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Former Montana Attorney General Spreads Awareness Of Raptor Conservation

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke hopes to float Montana’s rivers on a listening tour as he embarks on running for Congress to represent Montana. The redistricting process for Montana’s second House seat will be done later this year. Traditionally, the Congressional districting has spilt the state along an east-west axis and its anticipated that will likely happen again with current Representative Matt Rosendale running in the east, while Zinke, who is from Whitefish, will likely be running in the west. Before becoming a member of the president Trump’s Cabinet, he served as Montana’s lone Congressman.
Montana StateMissoulian

Opinion: The Montana Mom Miracle

South Dakota and Idaho do it. Michigan, Mississippi, and Florida have done it for decades. And now, starting this year, Nebraska will too. Montana’s Legislature tried to join the club last session. But Gov. Steve Bullock — and his veto power — got in the way of Montana joining the growing number of states that make cooperation with child support enforcement a condition of food stamp eligibility.
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana StateMontana Standard

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
ypradio.org

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana Stateexplorebigsky.com

New virus strains confirmed in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/17/21. Two coronavirus strains that have caused deadly outbreaks in other countries have been identified in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. One case of the strain from India was identified in Lewis and Clark County, and three cases from the strain from Brazil have been linked to Big Horn, Gallatin and Meagher counties. The information was “quietly posted on the MDPHHS’s website on May 7,” according to the Daily Inter Lake. Both variants are more transmissible, but it is unclear if they are more deadly. NBC Montana confirmed on May 17 that all three cases of the Brazil variant were “breakthrough” cases, which means the patients were two weeks from their final COVID-19 vaccinations and considered fully vaccinated when they tested positive.
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana Statebuttenews.net

Montana program makes building efficiency upgrades affordable

Helena, MT – Montana lawmakers have approved a way to finance energy efficiency projects in commercial buildings in a more affordable way. Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements (C-PACE) lower upfront costs that might scare reluctant owners away from improvements. Comments from Ed Gulick (GOO-lick), vice president, High Plains Architects; chair, clean energy task force, North Plains Resource Council.