Fromaggio counter top home cheese maker machine
Fromaggio is a new countertop cheese maker that allows you to make your very own specialized cheeses from the comfort of your own home. Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign the Fromaggio cheesemaker is now available to preorder and comes complete with its own smartphone companion application enabling you to monitor your cheese making process as well as access recipes and settings of your Fromaggio. Watch the videos below to learn more about the Fromaggio cheese maker which is now available to preorder from $485.www.geeky-gadgets.com