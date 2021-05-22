newsbreak-logo
Rock Island, IL

Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for May 22

Quad Cities Onlines
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane M. Each, 90, of Rock Island, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Merle & Marcia Gerber

Merle and Marcia (Johnson) Gerber, Moline, IL, are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on May 22, 1971 at the Calvary Evangelical Congregational Church, Hooppole, IL. Merle retired from John Deere Harvester and Marcia formerly worked at John Deere Harvester and is a homemaker. They are the parents...
First flea market of the summer kicks off in Village of East Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Village of East Davenport kicked off the first “Guerilla Fleazilla” on Sunday; a flea market for local artists. The punk-rock themed vendor fair is designed for up-and-coming artists to sell things like vintage jewelry, furniture, antiques, and candles. Organizers say they wanted to create a place for local artists to display their work.
Improvement Work

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. I have finally figured out why no one has remarked on my moral growth over the years. I blame the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Inadvertently, I adopted the same methods to improve myself that the Corps has used to improve the Upper Mississippi and make it safe for navigation.
Rock Island High School student Riley Jones' artwork will be displayed at U.S. Capitol

Rock Island High School student Riley Jones has won first place in the annual Congressional Art Competition for her digital artwork titled, "Black Pride." The contest, hosted by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, for the 17th District, is a national high school art competition sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives that began in 1982. The first-place artwork from each House District will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., for the next year.
WATCH NOW: A christening ceremony for the new “Quad Cities” heavy-lift crane barge

Commander of the Rock Island District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Steve Sattinger speaks during a christening ceremony for the new “Quad Cities” heavy-lift crane barge at River Heritage Park Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Davenport. The new Quad Cities is the largest heavy-lift crane barge on the Mississippi River and is being dedicated to the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. It replaces the Rock Island District’s older “Quad Cities” crane as part of the Mississippi River Project’s Structures Maintenance fleet located at the Mississippi River Project Office in Pleasant Valley, Iowa. The older “Quad Cities” has a lift capacity of 350 tons and has been used by the Rock Island District since 1986.
Restaurant owner recovers after battle with COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rick Lopez loves good food and making people happy. So he opened Igor's Bistro four years ago to share his cooking. He also loves all things Halloween and spooky. But the 60-year-old got the scare of his life when his wife had to rush him to...
Column: A state of perpetual anxiety

It’s time for the nation and its citizens to calm down, take a deep breath, and start thinking instead of reacting. I know that’s hard to do just now. Not only are we still trying to cope with the lingering pandemic (better get used to this), but events here and abroad keep popping up to distract and alarm us. And nothing escapes social media cranks who live to keep us in a state of perpetual anger and anxiety.
Police presence, crime-scene tape on 11th Street in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A heavy police-presence has developed on 11th Street near 13th Avenue in Rock Island. Multiple Rock Island Police cars have blocked off a section of 11th Street and 13th Avenue and are currently redirecting traffic. There is crime-scene tape posted at the scene. Our TV6...
12 families displaced after early morning condominium fire in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Fire Department says a fire broke out around 1:15 am Saturday, at a 12 unit condominium complex located near 4th street and 32nd Avenue. The Fire Department tells News 8, that the three-story condominium had heavy smoke and they could see fire conditions when they arrived. An interior attack was executed and the firefighters searched for people inside. People in the home were alerted to the fire because the building had working smoke detectors which allowed 12 people to safely self-evacuate. Two people needed to be rescued from their balconies.
MARX: As graduation approaches, where did those 17 years go?

Like many families across the two-state area, mine is in high-school graduation mode. Shoeless, as my son Jackson is known to those who regularly visit my slice of the world, is 17, and a few 24s shy of closing the book on one chapter, all while prepping for another. He...
Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Top 50 Rock Island, Illinois home sales for May 2020

These are the top 50 home sales for Rock Island, Illinois in May 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In May 2020, there were 60 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $96,450 in Rock Island. Top 50 home sales in Rock Island for May 2020. BuyerAddressSale Price. Robert Bisland2739...
Ickes: Rock Island police took a last-straw stand

It wasn't pretty, but it was necessary. When more than 70 percent of Rock Island's sworn police force lined up this week in the City Council chambers —in uniform — they were making a point. This newspaper called it a protest. Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen categorized it differently.
Movie-goers ecstatic after Moline Regal Theatre reopens

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s a Quad Cities comeback: weekends are starting to look like they used to now that Regal Theatres is back open after being shut down since October. The Moline theatre was off to a slow start on Friday, but once it hit 7 p.m. showings of the newest Fast & Furious, the theatres started filling up. Safety precautions are still in place, each showing is capped to 50% capacity which is just over 30 people per big screen.