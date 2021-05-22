newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shudder horror Caveat gets a trailer and images

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShudder has released a trailer and images for director Damien McCarthy’s upcoming horror Caveat which stars Ben Caplan as lone drifter Isaac, who finds himself trapped in a terrifying game of cat and mouse when he takes a job looking after his landlord’s niece in an isolated house on a remote island; take a look here…

www.flickeringmyth.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat And Mouse#Horror#Trailer#Caveat#Horrific Discoveries#Stars#Leaves#Director Damien Mccarthy#Easy Money#Erratic Behavior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Cats
Related
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Lupin Part 2 gets a new trailer and images from Netflix

With just a month to go until Lupin Part 2 arrives on Netflix, the streaming service has released a trailer and images for the Omar Sy-led hit French crime drama series; take a look here…. This isn’t a game anymore. Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his...
Sex CrimesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Forever Purge Trailer Sees The Horror Franchise Go Far Beyond A Single Night Of Chaos And Terror

It was just a little less than eight years ago that writer/director James DeMonaco introduced us to The Purge – a cinematic alternate reality where the United States is taken over by a new political party that mandates an annual 12-hour period when all crime is legal. That film turned out to be a big surprise hit, and we've taken a long journey with the movies since, going through Anarchy, Election Year, a prequel exploration of The First Purge, and even a television show. Now the franchise is set to make a return to the big screen, and it will do so with The Forever Purge launching this summer.
MoviesInverse

Green Knight movie release date, trailer, and cast for A24's medieval horror epic

It was only a year ago that The Green Knight was all set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. The medieval fantasy film starring Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel as the valiant Sir Gawain, one of the lesser-known knights of King Arthur's Round Table, would have then been followed by a theatrical release in May. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced movie theaters to close and film festivals to be canceled, leaving The Green Knight in the wind.
Moviesfilmpulse.net

Thriller La Dosis Gets a Trailer

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the trailer for the upcoming medical thriller La Dosis, which involves a nurse whose life is upended after a new nurse discovers he’s ending the life of terminal patients. La Dosis premiered at Rotterdam last year and will be available on VOD platforms June 11th.
MoviesDeadline

Shudder & Utopia Pick Up Dasha Nekrasova’s Jeffrey Epstein-Inspired Horror ‘The Scary Of Sixty-First’

EXCLUSIVE: AMC’s genre streamer Shudder and sales and distribution firm Utopia have picked up Dasha Nekrasova’s horror debut The Scary Of Sixty-First. The film, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, sees two roommates’ lives upended after finding out that their new Manhattan apartment harbors a dark secret. The narrative takes a sinister turn after they discover it was once owned by the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Moviesfilmpulse.net

THE FOREVER PURGE Gets a Trailer

Universal has released the first trailer for The Forever Purge, the latest in the popular horror franchise which involves a world in which all crime is legal for one night a year. This time however, it looks like they’re doing away with that concept and having a clan of people who decide one night just isn’t enough.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Karma is coming for us all in UK trailer for supernatural horror Don’t Look Back

Dazzler Media has released a UK trailer, poster and images have arrived online for writer-director Jeffrey Reddick’s (Final Destination) supernatural thriller Don’t Look Back; check them out here…. Caitlin Kramer, a woman overcoming a tragic past, is among several people who see a man being fatally assaulted. When the witnesses...
MoviesPeople

Bring It On Gets a Horror Movie Spin-Off on Syfy

The beloved Bring It On franchise is getting a spooky spin-off!. On Thursday, Syfy announced the production of Bring It On: Halloween, a horror installment to the cheerleading movie series, as part of its 2021/2022 slate. "Held down by restrictive rules, an embattled cheerleading squad seeks the freedom of a...
MoviesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

First ‘Snake Eyes’ Images Debut Online Ahead of Trailer Premiere

Long the silent supporting star of the G.I. Joe franchise, Snake Eyes steps into the spotlight in his first solo film later this summer. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as the Joes’ resident ninja. As the title suggests, it shows his beginnings in the Arashikage ninja clan, and also includes appearances by other G.I. Joe characters like Scarlett and The Baroness.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Stillwater: First Trailer, Poster, and Images for Matt Damon's Latest

Now that it looks like the summer is actually going to have a movie season [fingers crossed, go get your shots], studios are starting to market their slate of movies. The bigger studios have been doing said marketing for months, but smaller studios are releasing a lot of first looks in the last couple of days. Yesterday, we got the first new trailer for The Green Knight from A24 since February 2020, and then we got a first look at Matt Damon's new movie Stillwater that is coming out the same day.
Moviesfanboynation.com

Snake Eyes Trailer, Featurette, and First Look Images

Snake Eyes Trailer, Featurette, and First Look Images!!!. Growing up, G.I. Joe was something I knew about but was not something I got into. I didn’t become a fan of the series until the movie, which seemed like an extended and extreme version of a Saturday morning cartoon. And of course, Snake Eyes stuck out. The silent ninja doing handstand pushups on the tip of his fingers. Ray Park is always a thrill, but I have to say I’m very excited to see Henry Golding’s portrayal as the iconic joe in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. The trailer looks action-packed and filled with a capable cast of martial artists that is apparent on screen. To add to the excitement, Andrew Koji plays Stormshadow. Warrior is among my favorite series, and if you know anything about the series, you know that Andrew Koji is a badass. Then there’s Iko Uwais, from The Raid. With the caliber of martial artists part of the casts, it’s hard not to expect some incredible fighting and action sequences.
Traffic Accidentshorrornews.net

Press Release: New Horror Movie Trailer

EDMONTON – May 14th, 2021 – TALES FROM THE DEAD ZONE, starring WWE Hall of Fame wrestling superstar Bret “The Hitman” Hart, and Corey Feldman, has completed all filming, and is now in post production. “It’s taken us awhile to shoot the movie, but finally we’re in Post Production,” says...
TV & Videosgeekgirlauthority.com

RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS Trailer Gives Us Those Good Horror Chills

Netflix is here to fuel my horror-loving heart today! They dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness series. This one gives us so much more. More story, more characters, more bioweapons! The series brings Leon (voiced by Nick Apostolides) and Claire (voiced by Stephanie Panisello) back together as they investigate another outbreak. The series takes place in 2006, placing in between the events of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5.