newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Porsche Taycan Investigated Over 12V Battery Charge Loss

By Mircea Panait
Auto Evolution
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by Tesla but very different from the EVs that come out of the Fremont assembly plant, the first-ever Porsche electric vehicle isn’t perfect. Recalled in March 2021 over suspension components that weren’t tightened properly, the Taycan is now the subject of an investigation. Nine owners filed complaints with the...

www.autoevolution.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Taycan#Electric Power#Battery Power#Car Recall#Electrical Power#Nhtsa#Odi#Taycans#German#Automotive News#Ford Mustang Mach E#Suspension Components#Motive Power#Complaints#Error Messages#Insult#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsJalopnik

James May Had To Dismantle His Tesla Model S To Charge A Battery

James May didn’t use his Tesla Model S for a bit, but left it plugged in, making the reasonable assumption that the whole car would stay charged while it sat parked. He was wrong. As May explains in the video, Teslas have two batteries: the massive one underneath the car...
Entertainmentmotor1.com

Shmee is really frustrated with charging his Porsche Taycan

Tim Burton prefers to identify himself as Shmee. If that name does not mean anything to you, it is one of the most popular YouTube channels dedicated to cars around. This petrolhead decided to try the EV world by buying a Porsche Taycan, and his charging experience so far has been frustrating, as the video above shows.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi RS E-Tron GT Vs Porsche Taycan Vs Tesla Model S Performance Drag Race

One of these is not like the other. Can the Tesla Model S beat out its toughest competition from Germany in a drag race? The Tesla Model S has become an internet sensation over the past couple of years thanks to its unbelievable drag racing performance. The Tesla Model S single-handedly transform public opinion about EVs from eco-friendly appliances to blisteringly quick luxury products. Now Porsche and Audi want a piece of the Model S’s market share, but can they compete?
Carstechbargains.com

Topdon BT100 12V Car Battery Tester $29.70

Amazon has the Topdon BT100 12V Car Battery Tester for a low $29.70 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "TPBT100M" (Exp Soon). This is originally $50, so you save 50% off list price. 12V Battery Load Tester; Test range 100-2000 CCA. Checks Battery Health, Alternator Test, Cranking Test, and Charger Test.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Norway Fines Tesla over Battery Loss on Older Model S, Model X EVs

Owners of some older Tesla Model S and Model X EVs in Norway reported degraded battery range and charging times following a 2019 software update. Tesla is being ordered to pay the owners the equivalent of $16,000 each, and it's not the first time the EV maker has been fined in Norway.
CarsAudiWorld

RS e-tron GT, Taycan Welcome Tesla to Teutonic EV Drag Battle

Inter-family battle between Audi RS e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan goes intercontinental with Tesla, Germans best the hype machine. For a long time, the luxury EV space belonged to one entity: Tesla. However, the old guard entered the castle in the late New ’10s, exposing the California ego machine’s flaws and cracks. Among them? The Volkswagen Group, home to Audi and Porsche. The result? The Taycan, and the new RS e-tron GT.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Audi Charging Hub Will Use Old Batteries To Charge New Cars

Audi currently sells five battery-electric vehicles: two Q4 e-trons, two e-trons and one RS. In the next few years that will quadruple worldwide to 20 full electrics. But like all of us, Audi has concerns about the charging infrastructure. Taking matters into its own hands, the company is working on a "concept for quick charging for premium-level electromobility."
Carstopgear.com

Paddy's EV of the year: the Porsche Taycan

Without question my favourite electric car of 2021 is the Porsche Taycan. The thing about the Taycan that just blew me away was because it’s electric you don’t expect it to feel like a proper Porsche, and then you get in it and it does. And then you start driving it and it really really does.
CarsCarscoops

2019-2021 Mercedes G550 And G63 Built With Defective Door Latches Recalled In North America

Mercedes and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have announced a recall campaign for certain units of the new generation G-Class. The affected SUVs were built with defective rear door latches, made by Mercedes-Benz AG in Germany, that could prevent the doors from opening, closing or locking, which would increase the risk of a crash and/or injury.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Porsche Confirms Electric Macan Destroys Taycan’s Range

Porsche has confirmed the rumored 2023 Porsche Macan EV. The luxury compact SUV will arrive in 2023 on a brand new EV platform. It’s slated to have a significantly higher range than the Taycan, making it the longest-range EV in the Porsche lineup. Just how far will the new electric Macan go on a full battery?
CarsCNET

2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo review: Who needs a Turbo?

While I certainly wouldn't kick a 670-horsepower Turbo out of bed, there's a whole lot to like about the base Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. No, it's not as quick as the Turbo, but this EV's accolades extend well beyond one-punch acceleration. The 4 is every bit as comfortable, functional and luxurious as other Cross Turismos, with a lower price and better range to boot.
CarsCarscoops

BMW M4 Competition Convertible, Cupra Born EV, Porsche Taycan Vs Audi E-Tron And Model S, Bentley Bentayga S: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A Nissan dealer in Virginia wants to boost flagging Titan sales by giving truck buyers a Leaf EV for almost nothing. There’s no monthly payment, just a one-off fee of 99 cents, which sounds like a bargain, but there’s more: the Leaf is eligible for a $7,500 EV tax credit so customers could effectively get ‘paid’ $7,499.01 to take the vehicle.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S vs. Tesla Model S Long Range Plus

Climb to the top of today's mainstream EV ladder and you'll come to the Porsche Taycan and the Tesla Model S, two high-profile sedans that make compelling cases for electric vehicles as grand, expensive things. Introduced in 2012, the Model S laid the groundwork for Tesla's contemporary lineup, along the way proving that EVs can be both desirable and (almost) as practical as conventional, internal-combustion vehicles. In time, it also helped to show that cars can be designed to emit fart noises, but we digress. The newer Taycan, on the other hand, hails from the sprawling Volkswagen Group and is Porsche's first push into the EV space. In many ways, it exists to steal some of the Model S's action, yet with a greater focus on driver enjoyment. It's impossible not to compare these two heavy-hitting four-doors, which we've already done with their priciest, most-powerful variants. While that matchup resulted in the Tesla coming out on top, it also left us curious as to how these two cars would stack up in more-affordable configurations.
Carsworldrecordacademy.org

Longest drift with an electric vehicle: world record set by Dennis Retera and The Porsche Taycan

BERLIN, Germany--Porsche instructor Dennis Retera did 210 laps on the 200 metre-long drift circle without the front wheels ever pointing in the same direction as the curve at the Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Hockenheimring, Germany; after 55 minutes the sideways expert had covered a total of 42.171 kilometers, thus setting the new world record for the longest drift with an electric vehicle, according to the WORLD RECORD ACADEMY.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S Just Outperformed Its Range Estimates

When car shoppers weigh the pros and cons of electric vehicles, two things usually play a key role in which model they buy. The first is the purchase price. The second is the EV’s range. A major concern is that the vehicle’s actual range will be shorter than the estimates, making it difficult to count on the vehicle for long trips. But one EV, the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S, actually outperformed its range estimate.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Ready To Unleash New Taycan GTS

If you want a high-performance Porsche but can't quite stretch to a model with 'Turbo' on the back of it, the GTS models fill this gap perfectly. In fact, we'd argue that they offer all the performance you could reasonably exploit on public roads without the high price tag of a Turbo. However, although models like the 718 Cayman and Cayenne are offered in GTS guise, there is no sporty GTS version of the Taycan EV - at least, not yet.
Traffic Accidentssacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Another Deadly Tesla Autopilot Crash

A crash occurred on May 5, 2021, in the Los Angeles area that was the fourth fatal incident involving a Tesla in Autopilot mode. The Model 3 that crashed on May 5th had the Autopilot system activated when it slammed into a truck that had overturned in the roadway. The Tesla driver was killed. The truck driver and a good samaritan who had stopped to assist were injured.
CarsJalopnik

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is An All-Electric Car That Might Also Be Good For America

If you’re surveying the electric vehicle landscape in America at this very moment in history, your options boil down to the Volkswagen ID.4, the Mustang Mach-E, four different Teslas, the Chevy Bolt, the Nissan Leaf, the Kona Electric, the Porsche Taycan, the Jaguar I-Pace, the Polestar 2, the Audi E-Tron, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the Mini Electric, Kia Niro EV, BMW i3, and the Hyundai Ioniq Electric. Ask yourself: Is there a single car on that list that is both desirable and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? Reader, I submit that there is not. Enter the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
CarsFlatSixes

2021 Porsche Taycan 4S Review: The Panamera of the Future

(Editor's note: We're working on a reviews format for new Porsches that we drive. These reviews will be based tests on our home turf, and not part of a first drive or launch program. Product launches are important content, but it's not typically enough time to provide a fully-scored review. Reviews will consist of vehicles and products that we've tested on our own, following our own review criteria. Since this is a work in progress, the first few of these might be different. We appreciate any feedback you might have.)