Porsche Taycan Investigated Over 12V Battery Charge Loss

Climb to the top of today's mainstream EV ladder and you'll come to the Porsche Taycan and the Tesla Model S, two high-profile sedans that make compelling cases for electric vehicles as grand, expensive things. Introduced in 2012, the Model S laid the groundwork for Tesla's contemporary lineup, along the way proving that EVs can be both desirable and (almost) as practical as conventional, internal-combustion vehicles. In time, it also helped to show that cars can be designed to emit fart noises, but we digress. The newer Taycan, on the other hand, hails from the sprawling Volkswagen Group and is Porsche's first push into the EV space. In many ways, it exists to steal some of the Model S's action, yet with a greater focus on driver enjoyment. It's impossible not to compare these two heavy-hitting four-doors, which we've already done with their priciest, most-powerful variants. While that matchup resulted in the Tesla coming out on top, it also left us curious as to how these two cars would stack up in more-affordable configurations.