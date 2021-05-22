Latest great sign for the Red Sox came Friday

All you need to know about the Red Sox' loss to Texas, complete with BSJ analysis and insight:. Sox bats quiet: Even as the Red Sox swept a two-game set against the Mets, they weren't hitting. They scored a total of three runs in the two games at Citi Field, but won both, thanks to super pitching - from starters and relievers. But the Sox really pushed their luck in Arlington Thursday night, where, for a third straight night, they couldn't generate much offense. After falling behind 1-0, they managed to tie the game in the sixth on aa leadoff double by Alex Verdugo and a two-out double from Rafael Devers. But those two hits, in the span of four batters, represented two-thirds of their hit output for the night -- the only other hit they collected was a one-out single by Christian Vazquez in the second. From the fourth inning on, the Sox had just three baserunners -- the two aforementioned doubles in the sixth and, thanks to a catcher's interference call, Christian Arroyo reached as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.