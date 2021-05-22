newsbreak-logo
Michigan looking at ways to fight slowing demand for vaccines

WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
It’s a race to vaccinate.

So far, 57 percent of eligible Michiganders 16 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

RELATED: Michigan looking at providing incentives to those getting COVID-19 vaccinations

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said she wants to get that number up much higher and is considering incentives.

Tom Philips said he isn't getting the vaccine.

"I'm against getting the COVID vaccine if you've already had COVID," Philips said. "I had covid last year, last April, and I decided I was going to start giving convalescent plasma at the Red Cross because I had the antibody."

"The kicker is if I do get the vaccine I won’t be able to donate convalescent plasma in July again. They’d force me to take a six-month break because I have too much."

Phillips said he gets tested every two weeks. However, if he didn’t catch COVID and have the antibodies, he said he would get the vaccine.

Some have suggested Whitmer introduce similar lottery incentives like other states for people to get the shot.

Ohio is offering a vaccine lottery, where the state will hold five drawings with a $1 million prize each. New York and Maryland have also jumped on board, with Maryland offering $40,000 a day for 40 days for anyone who gets the shot.

Whitmer and the White House COVID Task Force think it’s a good idea, but Whitmer said Michigan law precludes her office from offering incentives like Ohio. However, her office is investigating if there are other ways to encourage people to get vaccinated.

7 Action News reached out to the governor's office to find out what the law exactly is, but has not heard back on that specific question.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan , with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group .

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

