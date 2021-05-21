newsbreak-logo
Friday Update from the Manager

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the pandemic does whatever it’s doing and the restrictions seem to be changing, so will our meeting formats. As of now, the plan is to go live in person in July. We will readvertise all of our meetings once we hammer out the schedule and specifics. We are also looking into hybrid options, but until we have that set up you can always consider sending your kids with your phone on Facetime. Pretend it’s a new extracurricular called “intro to government”…

Politicsenfield-ct.gov

Community Update from Town Manager Christopher Bromson 5/13/2021

Town Hall has reopened to the public! Masks continue to be required and social distancing guidelines are being followed. The Tax and Assessors Office has moved to the Enfield Express, located at 800 Enfield Street! This move is part of the greater building consolidation plan that was implemented in January of 2021. For further details on the plan, please watch the presentation which can be found on the Town Manager's website: https://www.enfield-ct.gov/443/Town-Manager.
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Conrad’s Friday Update – May 14, 2021

This week’s news from the Superintendent of Schools. Yesterday was the end of the Holy month of Ramadan. Ramadan ends with the festival Eid al-Fitr, or the Festival of the Breaking Fast. Also known as Lesser Eid. Eid al-Fitr commemorates the end of the fasting done in observance of the Holy month of Ramadan and is an occasion for special prayers, family visits, gift giving, and charity. For more information on Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr please navigate to https://www.history.com/topics/religion/eid-al-fitr.
Teton County, WYbuckrail.com

Last COVID Community Update scheduled for Friday

“As Teton County moves into the Green (New Normal) Risk Level for COVID-19 we have decided to suspend any further regular COVID-19 Community Updates for the time being,” Carl Pelletier, Public Information Officer for the Town of Jackson said. “This will be the 30th COVID-19 Community Update that has taken place since March of 2020. These updates have served as an effective tool in the dissemination of accurate, pertinent, and timely information to our community.”
Public Healthindianola-ia.com

FRIDAY UPDATE: Indianola, Norwalk zip codes add 7 cases of COVID

The 50125/Indianola and 50211/Norwalk zip codes added seven of Warren County’s 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Warren County Health Services zip code specific map. The 50125/Indianola zip code added four to move to 2,230 cases since the. andemic began, while the 50211/Norwalk zip code added...
LifestyleSFMTA

Annual Airport Update Meeting and Lot Management Hours 5.26.2021

SFO will be extending the Taxi Lot management hours. Starting Monday, May 24th, 2021, taxi stands and the holding lots will start being staffed at 7:00am, one hour earlier than today. Taxi stands and lots will also be staffed one hour later, meaning open lot will start at 1:00am instead of 12:00am. Anyone dispatched to the curb during staffed hours must pay SFO trip fees at the payment gate. This change is being made to prepare for an expected increase in passenger traffic during the summer as air travel recovers from COVID.
Rockingham County, VADaily News-Record

Leave No Trace At SNP

It’s that time of year again, when the weather stays warm, the days are longer and everybody wants to take in the spectacular vistas along Skyline Drive. Of course, with more people heading to Shenandoah National Park, the National Park Service wants to remind visitors to leave it as they found it.
Adams, TNsmokeybarn.com

UPDATE: Adams, TN: Railroad Closures Continue Through Friday For CSX Maintenance

ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The City of Adams, TN announced continued railroad crossing closures til Friday, May 21, 2021. “CSX is still doing railroad maintenance on the following railroad crossings thru Friday, May 21th 2021. These railroad crossings will be closed within Adams Tennessee due to CSX doing maintenance. Please be aware.”
RestaurantsThe Takeout

City councilman denied $60 of free barbecue launches year-long vendetta against restaurant

When you are a celebrity, I’m told, people want to give you things: free swag, free food, free resort vacations in the Caribbean. All for the pleasure of seeing your famous face! It must be pretty nice. However: the unspoken rule is that all these gifts must be given freely. If you demand them, you’re a jerk. If you retaliate for not getting them, you’re an even bigger jerk, and you must pay.
Grocery & Supermaketforthemommas.com

Free at Walmart

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Would you like a freebie at Walmart? Even better, maybe even money back?. Here is a round-up of the various deals you can score free at Walmart this week!. Check all the...
Nashville, TNWSMV

Friday Evening News Update from News 4

Broadway and the rest of Nashville see its first day of no mask mandates and 3 police officers are disciplined after a botched home raid from last summer. Also, 4WARN meteorologist Lisa Spencer forecasts a fantastic weekend for doing things outdoors. Mostly clear skies with a few showers expected for Sunday.
Healthportchesterny.gov

Village Operational Updates From The Acting Village Manager, Stuart L. Rabin

Over the last year the Village of Port Chester has done its best to help you, your families, and your businesses endure during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Without question, this pandemic presented our village with an incredibly difficult test in many aspects, but in a true testament to our resolve, we met those challenges head-on and came out the other side much stronger. We now begin to prepare to move forward, together, with the opening of our village government as we also work to usher in a new season of programming and dial up the availability of our departmental services as best we can and in a most organized manner.
Politicsenfield-ct.gov

Community Update from Town Manager Christopher Bromson 5/21/2021

The Tax and Assessors Office has moved to the Enfield Express, located at 800 Enfield Street! This move is part of the greater building consolidation plan that was implemented in January of 2021. The Enfield Express is now open for walk-in or drive-thru service! In addition, beginning in June, residents can utilize the Enfield Express drive-thru to purchase or renew dog licenses.