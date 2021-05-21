Friday Update from the Manager

Over the last year the Village of Port Chester has done its best to help you, your families, and your businesses endure during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Without question, this pandemic presented our village with an incredibly difficult test in many aspects, but in a true testament to our resolve, we met those challenges head-on and came out the other side much stronger. We now begin to prepare to move forward, together, with the opening of our village government as we also work to usher in a new season of programming and dial up the availability of our departmental services as best we can and in a most organized manner.