Friday Update from the Manager
As the pandemic does whatever it’s doing and the restrictions seem to be changing, so will our meeting formats. As of now, the plan is to go live in person in July. We will readvertise all of our meetings once we hammer out the schedule and specifics. We are also looking into hybrid options, but until we have that set up you can always consider sending your kids with your phone on Facetime. Pretend it’s a new extracurricular called “intro to government”…www.newgarden.org