NSCC holds 2021 spring commencement

More than 1,300 University of West Georgia graduates – and one Australian shepherd – walked the stage during the institution’s Spring 2021 Commencement Saturday. During his remarks, UWG President Dr. Brendan B. Kelly shared that the COVID-19 pandemic kept graduates from experiencing some things, but it did not keep them from the holistic university experience UWG provides – including showcasing their artistic talents; demonstrating excellence in athletics; and achieving post-graduation outcomes like launching their careers or being accepted into world-class graduate programs at UWG, across the United States, and beyond.