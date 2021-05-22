LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why are strangers handing bibles out to our children on school grounds?

Today I was appalled to learn that an organization called the Gideons has been purposely targeting our local children while they are leaving school for their buses. I am not sure if they were invited by school officials -- which would violate the Establishment Clause of our Constitution -- or if they were given a wink or a nod. But, they were outside of the school entrances of Trek North, Voyageurs, Bemidji High School and the Bemidji Middle School.