newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why are strangers handing bibles out to our children on school grounds?

By Editorials
Bemidji Pioneer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday I was appalled to learn that an organization called the Gideons has been purposely targeting our local children while they are leaving school for their buses. I am not sure if they were invited by school officials -- which would violate the Establishment Clause of our Constitution -- or if they were given a wink or a nod. But, they were outside of the school entrances of Trek North, Voyageurs, Bemidji High School and the Bemidji Middle School.

www.bemidjipioneer.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Bemidji, MN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Boarding School#Bibles#High School Students#School Work#School District Officials#Gideons#Bemidji High School#The Bemidji Middle School#School Grounds#Strangers#School Officials#Parents#Schools#Missionary Work#Minors#Parental Consent#Indigenous Students#Bus#Groups Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

First Lutheran Church sponsors Face It Together social events

BEMIDJI -- The First Lutheran Church of Bemidji recently donated $1,000 from the church’s endowment fund to pay for two upcoming sober social events that will serve approximately 600 people. Face It Together is a non-profit program that helps those with addiction, including loved ones, get well and stay well through peer coaching and other support, a release said.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What is the real intent of the school survey?

A few days ago I received the Bemidji Area Schools survey. Surveys are supposed to be objective questionnaires used to gather information. It’s obvious this really isn’t a survey, but a thinly veiled attempt to try to convince the community to ignore the vote that rejected the operating levy increase so they can place it on the ballot again. If you don’t like the voting results, why not just hold a new election?
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

Gene Dillon Principal Ami Aalgaard selected for regional leadership award

BEMIDJI -- Longtime Bemidji educator and current Gene Dillon Elementary principal, Ami Aalgaard, was recently recognized for her leadership. The Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association has honored her with the 2021 MESPA Division Leadership Achievement Award for the northern region of the state. “The award honors principals whose exemplary leadership...
Bemidji, MNbemidjinow.com

Nominations accepted for “Someone Special” volunteer program

The United Way of Bemidji Area’s 31st Annual Someone Special Volunteer Program is now accepting nominations to recognize local volunteers. The program partnership of the United Way of Bemidji area with Ken K. Thompson Jewelry, KB101, and the Bemidji Pioneer. The program offers Bemidji area’s community organizations and businesses a...