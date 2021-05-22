Pasco County Sheriff Seeks Info On Two Subjects After A Rock Is Thrown Into A Windshield

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify two male subjects regarding a large rock being thrown through a windshield.

On May 16, at approximately 12:45 p.m., deputies say a victim was traveling southbound on Little Road approaching the intersection of Old County Road 54 in New Port Richey.

Investigators say a large rock was thrown into the windshield of their vehicle.

Do you recognize the two below?

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured males regarding this case. If you have any information, please contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case 21-17753.

