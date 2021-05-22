newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County Sheriff Seeks Info On Two Subjects After A Rock Is Thrown Into A Windshield

By Danielle Shockey
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaxL0_0a7vEeKI00

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify two male subjects regarding a large rock being thrown through a windshield.

On May 16, at approximately 12:45 p.m., deputies say a victim was traveling southbound on Little Road approaching the intersection of Old County Road 54 in New Port Richey.

Investigators say a large rock was thrown into the windshield of their vehicle.

Do you recognize the two below?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rsb8n_0a7vEeKI00

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured males regarding this case. If you have any information, please contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case 21-17753.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Other News: Strawberry Crest High School History Teacher Dies The Day After His Arrest

View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
City
New Port Richey, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
New Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#New Port#The Day After#Windshield#Fla#Info#Richey#The Pasco Sheriff#Pasco Sheriff#Detectives#Investigators#Richey#Strawberry Crest#Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

33-Year-Old Tampa Man Charged With 100 Counts Of Child Porn

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa Police detectives began conducting an investigation following a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTip regarding multiple files of child pornography, including some depicting the sexual battery of a child. On May 11, 2021, detectives executed a search warrant at 16227 Enclave Village, Apartment...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

13-Year-Old Ohio Girl Struck By Vehicle Crossing Gulf Blvd. In Treasure Island Florida Overnight

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas County Sheriff Deputies assigned to Major Accident Investigation Team are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Treasure Island involving a juvenile pedestrian. According to investigators, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, near the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 120th Avenue. Depuites say...
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Early Morning Tampa Fire Destroys Home

TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Tampa at approximately 4:15 am on Monday. Fire officials say that Truck 32 was first on the scene, arriving at a single-family modular home that was 80% involved in fire. Firefighters used a defensive attack to stop...