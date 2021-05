An inquiry has criticised the Conservative Party for failing to properly investigate allegations of internal racism, because of a lack of “transparency”, training and staff.Two-thirds of complaints related to anti-Muslim discrimination – but the party’s complaints process was not fit for purpose to deal with them, it has found.Boris Johnson also comes under fire for his comments about women wearing the burqa, which gave the impression of being “insensitive to Muslim communities”, the professor who carried it out said.The probe, set up by the prime minister, was completed in March, triggering allegations it was held back until after May’s local elections.The...