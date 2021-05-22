newsbreak-logo
John Barnes calls on Liverpool to sign Yves Bissouma as Anfield legend insists that Brighton's £40m midfield enforcer will 'suit' Jurgen Klopp's style of play as Reds look to close the gap on newly-crowned champions Man City

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Barnes has called on Liverpool to make a move for Brighton star Yves Bissouma as the Anfield legend insists that the midfield enforcer would suit Jurgen Klopp's side. The Seagulls star, 24, has impressed over three seasons on the south coast and as a result has been linked with a move away from Graham Potter's side this summer.

