No backyard BBQ is complete without ice cold beer, homemade potato salad, and some hot dogs and burgers sizzling on the grill. Speaking of the latter, there's something about a juicy patty straight off the coals that just hits different in the summertime. If you're the one manning the grill, you know that cooking up the perfect burger takes a little practice and a lot of patience. You have to get the temperature just right — whether you prefer rare, medium, or well done — and you have to do it while making sure the meat is cooked evenly throughout. It's a tall order for even the most pro pit master.