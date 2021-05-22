WATCH: Rockies power past Diamondbacks with three HRs

newsbreak-logo
Ryan McMahon hit two home runs, Raimel Tapia also went deep, and the host Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 in Denver on Friday night.

German Marquez tossed seven scoreless innings and C.J. Cron, Charlie Blackmon and Dom Nunez had two hits each for Colorado, which snapped a five-game skid.

Eduardo Escobar had two hits for Arizona, which has lost six in a row and 11 straight on the road.

The Rockies put together a two-out rally in the first inning to go ahead. With no one on, Blackmon reached on an infield single, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Cron.

McMahon followed with his first homer of the night into the seats in left-center field to make it 3-0.

Marquez worked around a leadoff double in the second inning, and Colorado’s offense struck again in the bottom of the frame. Nunez singled with one out and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Marquez. Tapia then hit a home run to right-center field to make it 5-0. It was his fifth of the season.

Seth Frankoff (0-1) left after giving up five runs on seven hits in four innings for Arizona. It was just his second major league start and fifth overall appearance.

Riley Smith took over for the Diamondbacks and he allowed a two-out home run to McMahon, his 11th of the season, to make it 6-0. It gave McMahon two multi-homer games this season, and both have come against Arizona. He hit three against the Diamondbacks on April 7.

The Rockies tacked on another run in the seventh on Cron’s RBI single off of Alex Young.

Arizona struggled to get anything going on Marquez (3-4) but its best chance came in the seventh. The Diamondbacks had runners on first and third with one out but Dalton Varsho lined out to short and Young struck out.

Marquez allowed four hits and struck out eight.

Arizona scored a run in the eighth inning with three straight singles off Jordan Sheffield and a sacrifice fly by Josh Rojas.

–Field Level Media

