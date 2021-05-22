newsbreak-logo
WATCH: Khalil Lee’s first hit lifts Mets over Marlins in 12th inning

Khalil Lee stroked a go-ahead double in the 12th inning — his first major league hit — leading the New York Mets past the host Miami Marlins 6-5 on Friday night.

Lee had struck on all eight of his previous major league at-bats before pulling his double down the right field line. Johneshwy Fargas followed with a two-run triple, although he was thrown out at the plate bidding for an inside-the-park homer.

The Marlins got two runs back in the bottom of the 12th on an RBI single from Miguel Rojas and a run-scoring, double-play grounder from Corey Dickerson, but they couldn’t pull level.

New York pitchers struck out 18 batters. Drew Smith (1-0) got the win, and Jacob Barnes earned his first save since 2018 by retiring the only batter he faced.

Miami, which used 10 pitchers in the loss, was led by Garrett Cooper’s two-run homer. Adam Cimber (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs, two earned, in two innings.

New York’s Marcus Stroman matched his season high with eight strikeouts but took a tough-luck no-decision. He allowed six hits, one walk and two runs in six-plus innings.

Miami used all relievers, including Jordan Holloway, who left with a sore right groin.

The Mets, who have 16 players on the injured list, lost second baseman Jose Peraza in the fifth inning due to a right calf contusion. An inning earlier, he was hit by a 94 mph pitch from Zach Pop. Prior to the game, the Mets placed first baseman Pete Alonso (right hand) and reliever Tommy Hunter (back) on the IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyZfH_0a7vCtFX00
Francisco Lindor and Fargas each had two of the Mets’ eight hits. Lindor had an RBI double in the first inning. New York won for the third time in four games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Rojas and Cooper each logged two hits for the Marlins, who had won three of their previous four contests.

–Field Level Media

