newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

DOUBLE cold fronts sweep across Australia as a 'polar blast' is forecast to hit the southern states within days - so how cold will it be where you are?

By Eliza Mcphee
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A double cold front will leave Australians shivering into the next week - as southern parts of the country brace for an icy 'polar blast'.

Southern parts of Western Australia will be the first areas to be hit with the cool temperatures, with one cold front arriving on Saturday.

A second cold front will hit the region on Sunday and is expected to bring the lowest temperatures of the year.

Temperatures are forecast to drop by as much as 9C, with the thermostat dropping to as low as 4C in Kalgoorlie in the state's Goldfields region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eDV0_0a7vCqbM00
A weather map for Australia on Tuesday morning shows southern parts of the country and east coast suffering a major cold front

The chilly weather will also bring rain and snow, with the latter expected to fall on Bluff Knoll in the state's south-west.

The cold air will eventually move east with those in southern Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, Canberra and Hobart urged to rug up for their morning commutes next week.

Perth will reach just 19C on Sunday and 17C on Monday with no end in sight for the cold weather and heavy rainfall has also been forecasted for both days.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said the wind chill will make the weather 'feel even colder'.

'Monday is forecast to be the coldest day. Katanning is expected to record the coldest temperature of 11°C, with several other places in the Great Southern expected to only reach 12°C,' they said.

'The coldest morning is forecast to be Tuesday. Areas in the Wheat Belt and Great Southern may only reach 2-3°C overnight.'

By Tuesday afternoon that cold weather is expected to have moved into eastern states with Adelaide seeing a maximum of 19C and 16C on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcYSU_0a7vCqbM00
Perth will reach just 19C on Sunday and 17C on Monday with no end in sight for the cold weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkcgH_0a7vCqbM00
A 'polar blast' will also bring up the chilly temperatures to parts of Australia's east coast (pictured Perisher, NSW)

Similar miserable conditions will be felt in Victoria with Melbourne already suffering its coldest day of the year on Saturday with a minimum of just 3.6C.

From Wednesday well into the weekend temperatures in the Victorian city will stay below 15C.

A frost warning has been set for the state's Gippsland areas as well as the state's north and north-east.

The sudden change in weather is a result of the polar blast coming up from Antarctica with some rain and thunderstorms also on the cards.

Sydney will be relatively warm over the next coming days but the cool is set to kick in from Thursday with a maximum of 20C forecast and just 18C on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dD3Pw_0a7vCqbM00
Tasmanians will start feeling more winter-like conditions next week with temperatures dropping to as low as 7C on Thursday and 6C on Friday. Pictured: A man standing in the snow in Tasmania

Tasmanians will start feeling more winter-like conditions next week with temperatures dropping to as low as 7C on Thursday and 6C on Friday in Hobart.

Those in the nation's capital will see the worst of the cold air with minimums of 0C on Thursday and Friday in Canberra while next Saturday will be as cold as -1C.

Meanwhile Queenslanders will see the warm weather stick around for a little while longer with temperatures expected to stay in the low 20s throughout the next week.

Those in the Northern Territory can expect dry and sunny conditions for the remainder of the week.

FOUR DAY WEATHER IN YOUR CITY

SYDNEY

Saturday: Min 13. Max 21

Sunday: Min 13. Max 21

Monday: Min 12. Max 22

Tuesday: Min 12. Max. 22

MELBOURNE

Saturday: Min 7. Max 19

Sunday: Min 9. Max 20

Monday: Min 11. Max 19

Tuesday: Min 15. Max 19

CANBERRA

Saturday: Min 2. Max 16

Sunday: Min 1. Max 17

Monday: Min 3. Max 17

Tuesday: Min 4. Max 18

DARWIN

Saturday: Min 22. Max 32

Sunday: Min 22. Max 32

Monday: Min 22. Max 32

Tuesday: Min 22. Max 32

BRISBANE

Saturday: Min 14. Max 23

Sunday: Min 14. Max 24

Monday: Min 14. Max 24

Tuesday: Min 14. Max 24

ADELAIDE

Saturday: Min 12. Max 22

Sunday: Min 13. Max 23

Monday: Min 16. Max 23

Tuesday: Min 12. Max 19

PERTH

Saturday: Min 12. Max 21

Sunday: Min 10. Max 19

Monday: Min 10. Max 19

Tuesday: Min 7. Max 21

HOBART

Saturday: Min 6. Max 19

Sunday: Min 9. Max 18

Monday: Min 8. Max 18

Tuesday: Min 11. Max 19

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

177K+
Followers
69K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polar#Southern States#South Australia#Min#Extreme Weather#Cold Weather#Cold Front#Dry Weather#Heavy Rain#Colder Weather#Australians#Hobart#Bureau Of Meteorology#Great Southern#Victorian#Tasmanians#Bluff Knoll#Brisbane#Southern Parts#Western Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Place
Sydney
Related
EnvironmentNews On 6

Unseasonably Cold Temperatures Will Continue Across The State

A few light showers possible Wednesday morning, but most of the state will be dry. Wednesday will be cloudy with highs remaining below average. Highs will only climb into the 60s across the area. Skies will clear out tonight and lows will fall into the 40s. Some may see some...
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Swathes of Australia wake up to the coldest morning of the year as snow, wild winds and sub-zero temperatures batter the country – so how cold will it be where you are?

An icy blast that swept over southeast Australia over the weekend has made its way to Queensland with parts of the state experiencing sub-zero temperatures marking their coldest morning of the year. Some towns shivered through overnight temperatures 8C below the monthly average with the mercury sitting at a below...
Environmentlangleyadvancetimes.com

Snow possible in mountain passes as cold front hits southern B.C.

A run of late spring sunshine and warm temperatures is coming to a chilly end for parts of British Columbia. Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for higher elevations of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, and Highway 3 over the Allison Pass. A cold front is due...
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Australians brace for a FREEZING weekend with autumn sun to come to a grinding halt and -5C temperatures hitting cities – here’s how cold it will be near you

Australians are bracing for the autumn sun to come to a sudden halt this weekend as a cold blast of air sweeps across the country and the mercury plunges to -5C. The Bureau of Meteorology has warned a cold front is moving eastwards across the south-east coast - bringing icy, wet and snowy conditions to millions of residents.
EnvironmentWINKNEWS.com

Lower humidity moves in this weekend behind a cold front

Get ready for a great weekend, Southwest Florida! Behind we get there, expect a mostly cloudy sky and a few showers Friday. We’ll eventually mix in sunshine, but clouds remain for most of the morning. Highs Friday will peak in the upper 80s. Spotty showers move in from the northeast...
EnvironmentWINKNEWS.com

More cloud cover, showers ahead of a cold front

Happy Thursday, Southwest Florida! Expect more cloud cover today ahead of a cold front bringing drier air this weekend. This will cap our highs in the upper 80s to near 90° this afternoon. Feels like temperatures will linger in the mid-90s. Ahead of the front, light showers will move in...
EnvironmentCBS 46

Forecast: Rainy Morning, Cold & Windy Afternoon

Rain tapers through the day, but temperatures drop steadily and the wind picks up. It'll feel like winter by this evening!. Steady morning rain, with showers through mid-afternoon. Temps drop into the low 50s through the day. Wind picks up after lunch with gusts up to 25mph. High: 60° (at...
Environmentwatchers.news

Intense, hazardous dust storms blanket South Australia

Intense, warm winds generated dust storms that have swept across South Australia on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. A health alert has been issued for the state and people with breathing problems were advised to stay indoors. Dust began to set Monday, May 24, due to intense winds. The storm continued...
Cold Spring, MNPosted by
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel

4-day forecast for Cold Spring

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cold Spring: Tuesday, May 11: Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Environmentzenger.news

Rare May Bushfire Risk For South Australian State

ADELAIDE, Australia — A late autumn burst of warm and windy weather across South Australia has prompted warnings of high fire danger. Country Fire Service Commander Brett Loughlin says that while the forecast conditions on Monday don’t warrant total fire bans, the community still needs to remain vigilant. “Parts of...
Environmentjewishlink.news

Relative Cold

(Why –273?) Well, it is the interval between absolute zero and the triple point of water. Meaning, the exact temperature at which the liquid, solid and gas forms of water can all coexist at the same time. Actually, it’s –459.67 in Fahrenheit. The Fahrenheit system was introduced in 1724 and...
Environmentweathernationtv.com

Midweek Storms for Great Lakes & Northeast

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the eastern Great Lakes and Northeast for scattered severe storms by Wednesday. A trough of low pressure brings back a cold front through these areas. The instability increases thus the stronger storm chances along and head of the frontal boundary. Forecast and Timing. As...
Madison, WInbc15.com

Backdoor cold front brings in rain and storms and brief cool down

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! It’s a mild and wet start to our day. Rain showers are moving from southwest to northeast across the area. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Keep an umbrella handy throughout the day on Sunday. More scattered to widely...