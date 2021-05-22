DOUBLE cold fronts sweep across Australia as a 'polar blast' is forecast to hit the southern states within days - so how cold will it be where you are?
A double cold front will leave Australians shivering into the next week - as southern parts of the country brace for an icy 'polar blast'.
Southern parts of Western Australia will be the first areas to be hit with the cool temperatures, with one cold front arriving on Saturday.
A second cold front will hit the region on Sunday and is expected to bring the lowest temperatures of the year.
Temperatures are forecast to drop by as much as 9C, with the thermostat dropping to as low as 4C in Kalgoorlie in the state's Goldfields region.
The chilly weather will also bring rain and snow, with the latter expected to fall on Bluff Knoll in the state's south-west.
The cold air will eventually move east with those in southern Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, Canberra and Hobart urged to rug up for their morning commutes next week.
Perth will reach just 19C on Sunday and 17C on Monday with no end in sight for the cold weather and heavy rainfall has also been forecasted for both days.
A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said the wind chill will make the weather 'feel even colder'.
'Monday is forecast to be the coldest day. Katanning is expected to record the coldest temperature of 11°C, with several other places in the Great Southern expected to only reach 12°C,' they said.
'The coldest morning is forecast to be Tuesday. Areas in the Wheat Belt and Great Southern may only reach 2-3°C overnight.'
By Tuesday afternoon that cold weather is expected to have moved into eastern states with Adelaide seeing a maximum of 19C and 16C on Wednesday.
Similar miserable conditions will be felt in Victoria with Melbourne already suffering its coldest day of the year on Saturday with a minimum of just 3.6C.
From Wednesday well into the weekend temperatures in the Victorian city will stay below 15C.
A frost warning has been set for the state's Gippsland areas as well as the state's north and north-east.
The sudden change in weather is a result of the polar blast coming up from Antarctica with some rain and thunderstorms also on the cards.
Sydney will be relatively warm over the next coming days but the cool is set to kick in from Thursday with a maximum of 20C forecast and just 18C on Friday.
Tasmanians will start feeling more winter-like conditions next week with temperatures dropping to as low as 7C on Thursday and 6C on Friday in Hobart.
Those in the nation's capital will see the worst of the cold air with minimums of 0C on Thursday and Friday in Canberra while next Saturday will be as cold as -1C.
Meanwhile Queenslanders will see the warm weather stick around for a little while longer with temperatures expected to stay in the low 20s throughout the next week.
Those in the Northern Territory can expect dry and sunny conditions for the remainder of the week.
FOUR DAY WEATHER IN YOUR CITY
SYDNEY
Saturday: Min 13. Max 21
Sunday: Min 13. Max 21
Monday: Min 12. Max 22
Tuesday: Min 12. Max. 22
MELBOURNE
Saturday: Min 7. Max 19
Sunday: Min 9. Max 20
Monday: Min 11. Max 19
Tuesday: Min 15. Max 19
CANBERRA
Saturday: Min 2. Max 16
Sunday: Min 1. Max 17
Monday: Min 3. Max 17
Tuesday: Min 4. Max 18
DARWIN
Saturday: Min 22. Max 32
Sunday: Min 22. Max 32
Monday: Min 22. Max 32
Tuesday: Min 22. Max 32
BRISBANE
Saturday: Min 14. Max 23
Sunday: Min 14. Max 24
Monday: Min 14. Max 24
Tuesday: Min 14. Max 24
ADELAIDE
Saturday: Min 12. Max 22
Sunday: Min 13. Max 23
Monday: Min 16. Max 23
Tuesday: Min 12. Max 19
PERTH
Saturday: Min 12. Max 21
Sunday: Min 10. Max 19
Monday: Min 10. Max 19
Tuesday: Min 7. Max 21
HOBART
Saturday: Min 6. Max 19
Sunday: Min 9. Max 18
Monday: Min 8. Max 18
Tuesday: Min 11. Max 19