Fight fans are in for a huge night of MMA at UFC 262 this Saturday when Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battle it out for Khabib Nurmagomedov's vacant lightweight belt. It's a packed bill at the Toyota Center, Houston, with tickets still available. The event is a $75 pay-per-view in the US but FREE in other parts of the world. Make sure you know how to watch an UFC 262 free live stream from anywhere.