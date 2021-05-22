newsbreak-logo
Soccer

Brighton's Adam Webster is a serious contender to win England spot amid Harry Maguire's injury battle but has competition from Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey... the runners and riders to replace Man United's crocked star if he misses the Euros

By David Kent for MailOnline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of Harry Maguire ahead of Tuesday's England squad announcement for the European Championship.

The Manchester United skipper is in a race against time to recover from an ankle injury that looks set to rule him out of next week's Europa League final versus Villarreal.

Here, Sportsmail looks at who could take his place in Southgate's squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8ud4_0a7vCmJg00
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is a doubt for the Euros due to his ankle injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3B9X_0a7vCmJg00
England boss Gareth Southgate has been considering his other options in case Maguire doesn't recover from his injury in time for this summer's tournament

Adam Webster (Brighton)

A deeply impressive season for Brighton emerging as one of Graham Potter's side's leaders, even wearing the armband in Lewis Dunk's absence.

Has quietly gone about his business in the heart of the Seagulls' defence but his performances aren't going unnoticed by Southgate.

The fact he is genuinely two-footed and comfortable in possession means he has all the attributes to be a clear contender for international recognition.

His physical presence in both boxes is also an attractive trait, his headed goal in the recent win over Manchester City a case in point.

Webster featured for England juniors at Under-18 and U19 level - but he is making a strong case for his first senior call-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAZ2r_0a7vCmJg00
Brighton's Adam Webster has enjoyed a brilliant season and is being strongly considered

Ben Godfrey (Everton)

Has produced some excellent displays for Everton since arriving from Norwich in the summer.

His versatility, playing across Carlo Ancelotti's rearguard, has been a feature of the defender's emergence as contender for international honours.

The 23-year-old is at ease with the ball at his feet and England's possession-based style will not daunt the youngster.

The Euros may come too early for Godfrey, but he is certainly heading in the right direction. Surely an England career beckons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GGs7_0a7vCmJg00
Ben Godfrey could slot into England's system easily but the Euros may come too soon for him

Michael Keane (Everton)

Missed out on the previous squad but could benefit from Maguire's potential absence through injury.

His performances for Everton, certainly at the start of the season, were impressive and his experience of the international scene may work in his favour if Maguire fails to prove his fitness.

But Southgate has shown a reluctance to play Keane and there is concern the England boss remains unconvinced about him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0P1I_0a7vCmJg00
Michael Keane would be the obvious choice though there are concerns Southgate doubts him

James Tarkowski (Burnley)

Like Keane, Tarkowski is no stranger to international football having already made two appearances for England.

But his last England call up came prior to World Cup 2018 and there is doubt over whether the international boat has sailed for Tarkowski.

Burnley have battled relegation this season, but Tarkowski remains widely recognised as an excellent out-and-out defender.

But doubts over his ability on the ball could hinder any hopes he has of breaking back into Southgate's plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtrEC_0a7vCmJg00
James Tarkowski has played for England before but might not be suitable for Southgate's plans

Rob Holding (Arsenal)

Another mooted for a senior England call.

Injury has stunted his momentum somewhat but he is fit again and back in the Arsenal team.

He may be an outside bet but Holding is a player well known to England staff - the central defender has five Under-21 caps to his name. That always helps.

The Euros will likely come too soon for Holding, but if he can hold down a regular place in Mikel Arteta's plans next season then who knows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLwBk_0a7vCmJg00
Arsenal's Rob Holding has had a solid season but is considered an outside bet for a call-up
