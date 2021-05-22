newsbreak-logo
Woman asks for refund at charity shop as she saw Gail Platt wear same jumper on Corrie

By Courtney Pochin
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5A0y_0a7vCkYE00
The jumper was returned to the charity shop (Image: Alison_King_Fan/Twitter)

When it comes to celebrity style icons, we might want to follow the fashion of the likes of the Kardashian sisters, Harry Styles or Kate Middleton.

But how would you feel about dressing like Coronation Street's Gail Platt?

A member of staff at a charity shop has gone viral on social media after sharing a recent conversation she had with a customer, that involved the iconic Corrie character, who has been portrayed on the soap by Helen Worth since 1974.

The Twitter user, named Kat, took to the platform to recall how a woman recently purchased a jumper from the store she works in, before returning a few days later to ask for a refund.

The reason she no longer wanted the jumper? Because she claims she'd seen Gail Platt wearing the same thing on an episode of Corrie on Monday.

Awks. Sorry Gail/Helen!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUFcz_0a7vCkYE00
Gail Platt rocked the M&S item on the show (Image: Alison_King_Fan/Twitter)

Kat, who posts under @Alison_King_Fan, tweeted: "No way has a customer just brought this jumper back for a refund (I work in a charity shop) because they saw Gail Platt wearing it on Corrie on Monday.

"Going to resell it and label it 'as worn by Gail Platt'."

Alongside the tweet she shared a photo of the jumper in question on a hanger in the store and a picture of Gail herself wearing it on the show.

The jumper, originally from Marks & Spencer, is a cream colour, with multicoloured threads sewn into it all over.

Hundreds of people have liked the tweet, with Kat later adding: "This is genuinely one of the best refund excuses I've ever had. What's wrong with our ICONIC Gail wearing it?

"My manager sold a pair of trousers to some older guys who were also in the shop at the same time and went 'and don't you dare be bringing them back because you've seen Ken Barlow wearing them tonight'."

A number of people responded to share their thoughts on soap star fashion.

One user responded to the post saying: "The cheek. I'd be overjoyed if I saw Gail wearing it."

"I've got THREE tops the same as Tracy! As least she's young and stylish," proclaimed a second.

A third wrote: "I sent a jacket back to ASOS years ago cos I saw Fizz wearing it on Corrie."

"My sister and step mum both own this jumper," admitted someone else. "Have enjoyed ribbing them this week it must be said."

A different user added: "I once saw Pat Butcher in the same earrings I had! (Context it was the 90s!)"

Would you have returned the jumper? Let us know in the comments below.

Do you have a story to share? We want to hear all about it. Email us at yourmirror@mirror.co.uk

