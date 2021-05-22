newsbreak-logo
Golf

2021 PGA Championship live coverage: How to watch the PGA on Saturday

By Kevin Cunningham
Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 PGA Championship continues on Saturday, May 22, with the third round at Kiawah Island‘s treacherous Ocean Course. Here’s what you need to know to watch the third round of the PGA Championship on TV or online. Previewing PGA Championship Round 3. In a turn of events exactly no...

GolfFrankfort Times

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 PGA Championship streaming: How to watch online through ESPN Plus, CBS Sports apps

The 2021 PGA Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, taking on Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, S.C. With online streams from ESPN and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.
Golfawesemo.com

📽️ PGA DFS Live Before Lock: The PGA Championship DraftKings + FanDuel Picks

The PGA Championship slates lock at 7 a.m. EST on Thursday morning. That means it’s time to make those final decisions and build those money-making daily fantasy golf lineups before bed. On tonight’s Live Before Lock show, Ben Rasa and Eric Lindquist will take to the YouTube channel with free PGA DFS picks for your fantasy golf lineups on DraftKings, FanDuel, SuperDraft and Yahoo. The guys will go over weather updates and news, plus give their final DFS picks and betting picks for The PGA Championship. Presented by Monkey Knife Fight.
Kiawah Island, SCRotowire

Weekly Preview: PGA Championship

Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) The PGA Tour heads to South Carolina for the season's second major. Let me start by addressing the elephant in the room. No, this major is not being held in Hawaii, I know it's impossible to look at the name of this course and associate it with South Carolina, but it is what it is. Now, onto what to expect this week. If you've read anything at all about the upcoming PGA Championship, you've undoubtedly heard plenty about the wind and the length of the course. While we should be aware of both factors, I caution everyone to not take it too far when making your picks. Golfers from Australia aren't automatically going to thrive in windy conditions, and golfers that hit it long aren't all going to have a huge advantage. It may end up that a long-hitting Australian wins the Wanamaker Trophy, but I've seen too many overreactions to the expected conditions to fall into that trap again. The winner this week will end up being the guy who played the best, not because he's the best player in the wind or the longest hitter, but because he simply played the best. I know, that sounds so simple, but just like in any other sport, analytics only work over the long haul and can't predict every single outcome. Now, if you're trying to pick between two guys and want to use some of these factors as a.
GolfPGA Tour

Sleeper Picks: PGA Championship

Charley Hoffman is a sneaky pick this week at the 2021 PGA Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Charley Hoffman (+15000) … It doesn’t make any sense when you attempt to digest that he’s just 3-for-11 with no better than a T40 (at Oak Hill in 2013) in the PGA Championship. Obviously, the tournament doesn’t have a permanent home, so it’s not a sightlines issue. Whatever the case, he still deserves respect on tough tracks and especially for his form upon arrival. Since a T7 at Pebble Beach three months ago, he’s cashed in nine consecutive starts with three top 10s and another four top 20s. The 44-year-old also is inside the top 25 on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, SG: Tee-to-Green, proximity to the hole, scrambling, par-3 scoring and par-4 scoring.
GolfPGA Tour

Fantasy Insider: PGA Championship

Joaquin Niemann is perfect in 16 starts this season with a pair of runner-up finishes among four top 10s and 11 top 25s. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) The PGA Championship is in a once-traditional spot as the fourth major of the season, but it’s in its latest position in May as the fourth of six majors of this super season. Got that?
Golffantasyalarm.com

PGA DFS Playbook - PGA Championship

It felt really good to bounce back after a rough week at the Wells Fargo to have a really good week at the Byron Nelson. My only regret was not being more overweight on Kyoung-hoon Lee. He came out on Sunday and put a stranglehold on the tournament and did not let go. He would not be denied in that final round and that’s the kind of mentality you have to have. Sam Burns with another strong showing and I did have a lot of shares of him. The course played exactly as I thought it would, easy. These players made a mockery of that track but it also made it fun to watch. I don’t mind seeing shootouts every once in a while but I just don’t want it every week on the PGA Tour. One thing I can guarantee you, this weekend at the PGA Championship, it will not be a shootout.
Golfmyrtlebeachonline.com

Can Phil Mickelson finish it? PGA Championship TV coverage, purse distribution, more

The first three rounds of the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course have created some compelling storylines heading into Sunday’s final round. Phil Mickelson, at the age of 50, holds a one-stroke lead over two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka in his bid to become the oldest major champion in history. The final pairing of Mickelson and Koepka have a combined nine major titles — five for Mickelson and four for Koepka.
Golfwmleader.com

Brooks Koepka had amazing reaction to Bryson DeChambeau at PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka has proven yet again that his feud with Bryson DeChambeau is one of the best things going for golf right now. Video surfaced Monday night of Koepka giving an interview with CBS following the second round of the PGA Championship, based on clothes he and DeChambeau wore. Koepka, seemingly already agitated — just check out that eye roll at the start of the interview — had to stop in the middle of an answer after DeChambeau seemed to say something as he passed:
GolfPGA Tour

Phil Mickelson earns 2021 PGA Championship victory, qualifies for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Winning on the PGA TOUR is the only way to qualify for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Courtesy of their recent victories, Phil Mickelson, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith and Stewart Cink became the latest players to qualify for the champions-only event and join 16 other TOUR winners this calendar year on Maui when the 2022 event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in January.