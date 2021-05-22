2021 PGA Championship live coverage: How to watch the PGA on Saturday

Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) The PGA Tour heads to South Carolina for the season's second major. Let me start by addressing the elephant in the room. No, this major is not being held in Hawaii, I know it's impossible to look at the name of this course and associate it with South Carolina, but it is what it is. Now, onto what to expect this week. If you've read anything at all about the upcoming PGA Championship, you've undoubtedly heard plenty about the wind and the length of the course. While we should be aware of both factors, I caution everyone to not take it too far when making your picks. Golfers from Australia aren't automatically going to thrive in windy conditions, and golfers that hit it long aren't all going to have a huge advantage. It may end up that a long-hitting Australian wins the Wanamaker Trophy, but I've seen too many overreactions to the expected conditions to fall into that trap again. The winner this week will end up being the guy who played the best, not because he's the best player in the wind or the longest hitter, but because he simply played the best. I know, that sounds so simple, but just like in any other sport, analytics only work over the long haul and can't predict every single outcome. Now, if you're trying to pick between two guys and want to use some of these factors as a.