Glastonbury Live At Worthy Farm: Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner to perform as ‘The Smile’

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadiohead’s Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and musician Tom Skinner have been announced as special guests at tonight’s (May 22) ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ event. Performing as group ‘The Smile’, the trio will appear on the Glastonbury livestream with their debut performance at 11:05pm BST. The 5-hour global livestream will begin tonight at 7pm BST.

www.nme.com
