newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

KU School of Professional Studies celebrates first graduates

By Ilana Bodker
ku.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KU School of Professional Studies, based out of the KU Edwards Campus in Overland Park, commemorated its first class of graduates on Saturday, May 15. Created in 2019, the School of Professional Studies’ vision is to increase social mobility and equity through academic experiences and professional skill building. It offers academic programs, research activities and engaged learning initiatives to meet local workforce, economic and student needs.

edwardscampus.ku.edu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobs#Graduation Ceremony#Biotechnology#Graduate Students#Graduate Programs#Graduate Studies#Undergraduate Students#Undergraduate Studies#Ku Medical School#American Sign Language#Graduates#Academic Programs#Academic Experiences#College#Diverse Students#Academic Credentials#Health Science#Adult Students#Disciplines#Research Activities
Related
Lawrence, KSBradenton Herald

University of Kansas reschedules 2021 commencements

Hundreds of University of Kansas graduates who had their graduation canceled Sunday because of severe weather will have another chance to attend commencement ceremonies. Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Monday that graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 will be held Sunday, May 23, at Memorial Stadium. Further details will be announced later, he said.
Johnson County, KSshawneemissionpost.com

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Celebrating the Class of 2021

Excitement is in the air as we prepare for graduation at Johnson County Community College. After careful consideration, we have decided to celebrate the Class of 2021 with a virtual Commencement ceremony on Friday, May 21. While health and safety is our utmost priority, we are equally committed to honoring the accomplishments of our 2021 graduates!
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Editorial: The year wasn’t great, but these graduates sure are

It is an important time in Lawrence and Douglas County: graduation season. The University of Kansas is hosting its first of two graduation weekends today. The second — for last year’s class that was deprived of walking down the Hill — will be a week from today. Baker University had some ceremonies for various schools Saturday, and its large ceremony for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will be May 22 at its historic Baldwin City campus. Haskell Indian Nations University, which has been in virtual mode for the school year, had a graduation celebration May 7, thanks to the good work of many volunteers who stepped up when school administrators largely fell down on the task of creating a graduation ceremony.
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Meet the 2021 Academic All-Star finalists

Every year since 1997, the Journal-World has invited administrators and counselors from public and private high schools in the Lawrence area to nominate their most outstanding seniors for the Journal-World’s Academic All-Star team. As in previous years, a panel of three judges reviewed applications for the award and $500 scholarship....
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Passion for learning, helping others defines Audrey Nguyen-Hoang, the Journal-World’s 2021 Academic All-Star

Most high school students could probably give you a whole list of courses they wished they didn’t have to take. Not Bishop Seabury Academy senior Audrey Nguyen-Hoang. In fact, when a friend once asked her what her least favorite subject was in school, Nguyen-Hoang said she couldn’t come up with an answer. For her, the possibility of learning something new is always exhilarating.
Paola, KSrepublic-online.com

Hissong takes helm at Paola Free Library

PAOLA — Rachel Hissong of Lawrence couldn’t be more excited to take over as the new director of the Paola Free Library. With COVID-19 restrictions lessening and the library moving into the next phase of its reopening process, Hissong hopes the facility can once again become a well-trafficked community hub of resources.
Lawrence, KSku.edu

Higher Ed Disrupted: Upcoming virtual conference addresses the future of learning

OVERLAND PARK (May 12, 2021) – The KU Edwards Campus is host of this year’s Virtual Big 12 Teaching and Learning Conference. Higher education educators are invited to this conference to engage in discussion around how to enhance student learning, the impact of COVID-19 on teaching and learning, inclusive teaching practices, the latest educational research and more.
Merriam, KSshawneemissionpost.com

Your Community: Imagine your new library

Johnson County Library is excited to have begun the design process for the new Library in Merriam. And it’s time to hear from you. The first public input session will be held online, Wednesday, May 19 from 6 – 7:30 pm. In this session, you’ll have a chance to meet the architects, become familiar with their community involvement approach, learn about the project and ideate about your future library.
Overland Park, KSthepitchkc.com

Overland Park 7th grader crowned national penmanship queen

Overland Park Pleasant Ridge Middle School student, Anvita Rayabarapu, probably has better handwriting than you. This month, Rayabarapu was selected as the 7th grade Grand National Champion in the 2021 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest out of over 70,000 contest participants for her exemplary cursive handwriting. Zaner-Bloser is a handwriting, reading,...
Lawrence, KSku.edu

Two KU Law students win national award for pro bono work

LAWRENCE — Two University of Kansas law students won first place in a national competition for their work providing pro bono legal representation to transgender and nonbinary individuals. Third-year law students Ellen Bertels, of Overland Park, and Delaney Hiegert, of Topeka, received the 2021 national PSJD Pro Bono Publico Award...
Johnson County, KSshawneemissionpost.com

19 Johnson County students named 2021 National Merit scholarship winners

Nearly 20 students in Johnson County have been named finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. The finalists each win $2,500 scholarships. National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this year’s scholarship winners earlier this week. The 19 students from Johnson County are among 2,500 Merit Scholar designees nationwide, who were...
Kansas StateWIBW

Kansas students named as 2021 Presidential Scholars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three students from Overland Park will be honored with the 2021 Presidential Scholars award. U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona says the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars has been announced, which recognizes the accomplishment in academics, arts and career and technical fields for 161 high school seniors, including three from Kansas.
Douglas County, KSku.edu

Incarcerated poets impress teacher with written word’s power

LAWRENCE – After the COVID-19 pandemic broke Brian Daldorph's 20-year streak of teaching a weekly class at Douglas County Jail, the University of Kansas senior lecturer in English hopes to work with inmates again someday soon. That volunteer work is the subject of Daldorph’s new book, “Words is a Powerful...
Lawrence, KSku.edu

Spencer Museum announces 2021 Brosseau Creativity Award recipients

LAWRENCE — The Spencer Museum of Art announces the 2021 recipients of the Jack & Lavon Brosseau Creativity Awards. Established by benefactor Lavon Brosseau in 2011, the awards honor thought-provoking creative work in the categories of writing and diverse media from University of Kansas undergraduate students in any area of study.
Douglas County, KSUniversity Daily Kansan

Faculty Senate passes ‘lack of confidence’ resolution

The University of Kansas Faculty Senate voted to approve a ‘lack of confidence’ resolution in Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer last month, according to the resolution. The resolution noted the major budget shortfall facing the university and criticized Girod and Bichelmeyer for not meaningfully engaging with faculty, staff...