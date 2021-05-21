KU School of Professional Studies celebrates first graduates
The KU School of Professional Studies, based out of the KU Edwards Campus in Overland Park, commemorated its first class of graduates on Saturday, May 15. Created in 2019, the School of Professional Studies’ vision is to increase social mobility and equity through academic experiences and professional skill building. It offers academic programs, research activities and engaged learning initiatives to meet local workforce, economic and student needs.edwardscampus.ku.edu