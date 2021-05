Southern Living called this town one of America’s “Best Small Towns”. Pretty floors in this bungalow! This home was built in 1910. It is located in Deland, Florida. The home features a covered front porch, original hardwood floors, built-ins and bead board walls in the dining room. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and picture rails. The home has new AC and new plumbing. The home is situated just blocks from Stetson University and downtown Deland. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 858 square feet. $149,900.