Moscow, ID

Melvin Earl Miller Jr.

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMel Earl Miller Jr. was born Feb. 25, 1956, in Hutchinison, Kan., to Melvin and Georgia Miller and passed Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Mel was the second of five children, and joined Melva to become older brother of Lori, Theresa and Ron. The family lived in Southern California until moving to northern Idaho. In his high school years, Mel played basketball at Coeur d’Alene High School and then later at North Idaho College. Mel enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1974 and served until 1976 and was honorably discharged.

