Pullman, WA

Edward Arnold Jr.

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward Arnold Jr., 71, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Edward was born Oct. 28, 1949, in Atlanta to Edward and Margaret (Stovall) Arnold Sr. The family moved to Cincinnati, where he grew up and attended school. Edward entered the U.S. Army, serving his country during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Ohio where he met Donna Lin Nickson. They were married in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 1974, where they made their home until moving to Oxford, Ohio. Edward worked as a barber and began his career in sales.

dnews.com
Ohio State
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Solomon
Benjamin
#Cincinnati#Real Estate#Atlanta Christian College#Oxford College#Home School#Pullman Regional Hospital#The U S Army#Encounter Ministries#Solomon Samson Jade
