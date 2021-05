The Silk Oatmilk beverage range has been revamped by the brand to ensure a high-quality product for the consumer in search of a dairy alternative to use in their favorite meals and recipes. The range includes Original, 0g Sugar, Extra Creamy and Vanilla, which are all made using an improved formulation that includes oats naturally grown on the field. The oats are ground upon being harvested before being soaked and slow-cooked to help unlock the highest quality finally product that is then blended with filtered water, vitamins and minerals to boot.