Picking winners for a golf tournament is incredibly difficult and requires — we hate to say it — tons of luck to get it right. One wayward drive, one plugged bunker shot, or one shanked approach is all it takes to turn your magical big money payout into a stone-cold zero. Fortunately, we can play the prop market on FanDuel Sportsbook for the PGA Championship and find a few other ways to wager on this week’s tournament without that all-or-nothing downside.