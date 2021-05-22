newsbreak-logo
Bavarian Podcast Works: Der Ausblick — Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga — Can Robert Lewandowski break the record???

By CSmith1919
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayern Munich will finish off its Bundesliga campaign against FC Augsburg in what nearly everyone is hoping will be a record-breaking performance from Robert Lewandowski. The Polish Hitman will be aiming to break Gerd Müller’s league scoring record, while also working to send many of his teammates and coaches off with a win. On this episode we discuss the following:

SoccerSporting News

Lewandowski reacts to talk of Serie A switch as Bayern Munich future is questioned

Robert Lewandowski admits to being a fan of Italian football, but the Bayern Munich striker has suggested that no move to Serie A will be made any time soon. The prolific Polish striker has seen a switch speculated on heading towards the summer transfer window, with it reported that the 32-year-old may be open to taking on a new challenge.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Record-hunting Lewandowski leaves Bayern training early

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who is one short of the Bundesliga's all-time goal record with two games left, broke off team training early on Thursday, the club has confirmed. Lewandowski has scored 39 league goals this season - one short of Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga record of 40 set in...
UEFAPosted by
The Associated Press

Lewandowski ties Bundesliga goal record; Hertha finally safe

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga’s record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin all clinched survival in the penultimate round on Saturday. Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg as the Poland forward matched Gerd...
UEFAfootball-news24.com

Freiburg takes back Bayern on the wire despite Lewandowski’s 40th goal, Frankfurt loses feathers against Schalke

Before closing this Bundesliga season, it was necessary to play the 33rd and penultimate day of the championship. This Saturday afternoon, 14 of the 18 elite teams of German football faced each other in high-stakes matches. Indeed, 4 teams likely to go down in 2. Bundesliga were played from 3:30 pm. At the top of the table, two teams could still believe in Europe. Hertha Berlin, 13th at kick-off, received Cologne, 17th, while Bremen, 15th, moved onto the lawn of Ausburg, 14th. On the European side, Frankfurt, 5th, went to Schalke, 18th and already relegated, and on the other side, Leverkusen, 6th, hosted Union Berlin, 8th.
SoccerBirmingham Star

Lewandowski achieves new feat in Bundesliga

Munich [Germany], May 15 (ANI): Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday matched the record of Gerd Muller by scoring his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season. Lewandowski achieved the feat in the Bundesliga match against Freiburg. As a result of scoring in this match, he has just become the second footballer to score 40 goals in a single season of the competition.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Lewandowski equals Bundesliga record in Freiburg draw

Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old scoring record as the Bayern Munich striker netted his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season in a 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Saturday. Lewandowski equalled Mueller's tally, scored over 34 games in 1971/72, in just 28 league fixtures this term. "It's a huge honour...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Lewandowski equals record, but ‘Bomber’ Mueller remains a legend

Berlin (AFP) – Gerd Mueller remains one of Germany’s best strikers of all time, even after Robert Lewandowski on Saturday equalled his Bundesliga record of 40 goals in 1971/72, which many thought would never be matched. The 75-year-old Mueller, who spends his days peacefully dozing in a south Munich nursing...
FIFAbesoccer.com

Robert Lewandowski's journey to making Bundesliga history

Robert Lewandowski, dubbed a "machine" by his wife, has added the Bundesliga record for most goals in a season to the long list of major honours and achievements he has claimed in his illustrious career. Gerd Mueller's mark of 40 goals in a campaign, set in the 1971/72 season, had...
SoccerSoccerAmerica.com

European races: Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen moves closer to relegation

For the second year in a row, Josh Sargent's Werder Bremen is in danger of relegation. A 2-0 loss at Augsburg dropped Bremen into 16th place with one game to play. How desperate is the situation? On Sunday, Bremen dumped head coach Florian Kohfeldt and replaced him with former Bremen star Thomas Schaaf for the final match of the season against Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski an option for PSG

Memphis Depay is on the brink of sealing a move to Barcelona. The Liga giants failed with a bid to sign the Dutchman last summer, but have keep him in their sights. L’Equipe is reporting that only minor details need to be settled before a deal to take the forward to Catalunya from Lyon will be signed.
Soccer90min.com

Robert Lewandowski 'considering new challenge' as PSG show interest

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is considering asking to leave the German champions this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain one of many sides keen to offer him a new home. The most prolific striker around these days, Lewandowski bagged his 40th goal of the Bundesliga season in Saturday's 2-2 draw with...