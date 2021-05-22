Bavarian Podcast Works: Der Ausblick — Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga — Can Robert Lewandowski break the record???
Bayern Munich will finish off its Bundesliga campaign against FC Augsburg in what nearly everyone is hoping will be a record-breaking performance from Robert Lewandowski. The Polish Hitman will be aiming to break Gerd Müller’s league scoring record, while also working to send many of his teammates and coaches off with a win. On this episode we discuss the following:www.msn.com