newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Roundup: Phil Mickelson Leads PGA Championship; Jana Kramer Upset With Divorce Settlement; Nazem Kadri Suspended

By Ryan Phillips
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming lawmaker admits he impregnated a 14-year-old at 18 ... An ancient star casts new light on birth of the universe ... Nooses found at Amazon construction site ... The S&P 500 ended Friday flat ... We likely dramatically undercounted COVID-19 deaths ... Apple CEO Tim Cook grilled by judge on App Store policies ... Israel-Hamas ceasefire holding for now ... Jana Kramer isn't happy with her divorce settlement ... Danny Masterson to stand trial on three rape charges ... "In the Heights" is garnering rave reviews ... "Army of the Dead" is getting good reviews too ... Phil Mickelson was brilliant on Friday at the PGA ... The Mariners have a COVID-19 positive and a low vaccination rate ... Tim Tebow is selling a lot of jerseys ... Bellator 259 results ... Avalanche center Nazem Kadri suspended eight games for illegal check ... Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence agree to August fight ... Alex Rodriguez launches makeup line for men ...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Curtis Sliwa
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Tim Cook
Person
Danny Masterson
Person
Bill Burr
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Melinda Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ringer#Nba#Apple#App Store#Hamas#Mariners#Cbs Sports#American#Republican#S P#Divorce#Bellator#Storylines#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Sports
News Break
Army
Related
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his...
Golfchatsports.com

Phil Mickelson accepts special exemption into U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson is officially playing his hometown U.S. Open. The USGA announced Friday that it had extended a special exemption to Phil Mickelson for the June 17-20 championship at Torrey Pines in Mickelson's native San Diego, and that Mickelson had accepted the invite. “Winning the U.S. Open has been a...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Avs, Kadri hopeful slump is over

Every player, regardless of how talented they are or what sport they play, will go through slumps at one time or another. It’s inevitable. That doesn’t make it any easier and the longer one goes without producing, the pressure mounts along with the mental strain. It was no different for...
NHLCBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Rediscovers scoring touch

Kadri scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. Kadri picked a good time to end his 11-game point drought, as his third-period tally forced overtime. He hadn't scored a goal since March 22, a span of 19 games, and he picked up just three assists during his cold spell. The center is up to 11 goals, 29 points, 154 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 50 contests.
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Golfledburyreporter.co.uk

History-chasing Phil Mickelson claims clubhouse lead at US PGA Championship

A week after accepting a special exemption into next month’s US Open, Phil Mickelson remarkably played himself into contention to qualify for Torrey Pines in historic fashion. Mickelson defied tough conditions at a windswept Kiawah Island to card a second round of 69 in the 103rd US PGA Championship and...
Golftigernet.com

Re: Congratulations to Phil Mickelson

"It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to make sheep ferocious." golfing buddies (and me) used to refer to Phil as "That Chokin' SOB". He did give quite a few away. But, he finally learned to hang tough under the pressure, and that was never more evident than coming down the stretch today. He knew exactly what he HAD to do to win, and other than the ball trickling in the water on that one hole (where he still made bogey), he was clutch when he had to be.
NHLCBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Slides helper in win

Kadri managed an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings. Kadri set up Joonas Donskoi's tally to give the Avalanche a 4-1 lead. The 30-year-old Kadri has picked up a goal and three helpers in his last seven games, showing a little more pop on the scoresheet ahead of the postseason. He's at 32 points, 170 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-7 rating in 56 contests. Kadri should remain in a top-six role in the postseason, although he may have to focus more on defense against tougher opposition.
NFLPGA Tour

Phil Mickelson inspires sports world after PGA Championship win

Phil Mickelson is once again the talk of the golf world. Almost a year ago, he turned 50 and soon after made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National and won in impressive fashion. He also won his second start at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in a final round duel with Mike Weir. But that was back in late October 2020.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego's Phil Mickelson Does What No Golfer Has Done

So how did San Diego’s 50-year-old Phil Mickelson do something that no golfer has done before?. How did he become the oldest golfer to ever win a major championship?. In his remarks afterward winning the US PGA Championship, just yards from a beach not that much different from the beaches here in his hometown, Phil said he believed it was possible despite everything saying it wasn’t.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Phil Mickelson IS the Pittsburgh Steelers

Doug Gottlieb compares Phil Mickelson to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He details his remarkable, record-setting win at the PGA Championship and draws some uncanny parallels between Lefty and one of the most successful franchises in NFL history. Tune in here to find out what he’s talking about!
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
GolfPGA Tour

Phil Mickelson earns 2021 PGA Championship victory, qualifies for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Winning on the PGA TOUR is the only way to qualify for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Courtesy of their recent victories, Phil Mickelson, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith and Stewart Cink became the latest players to qualify for the champions-only event and join 16 other TOUR winners this calendar year on Maui when the 2022 event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in January.
NHLmilehighsports.com

Deen’s List: Struggling Avalanche to welcome back impact players

It was another unpleasant game for a team that on paper looks more unpleasant by the day. Without eight of its regulars and two more additional players (Erik Johnson and Pavel Francouz) that haven’t played nearly all season, Colorado continues to throw out a lineup that doesn’t resemble that of a Stanley Cup-contending team.