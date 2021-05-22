newsbreak-logo
Environment

Plastic Elimination Retail Initiatives

By Michael Hemsworth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesco has announced a new reduced plastic packaging initiative for its locations in the UK to help eliminate a number of materials from its products as part of a continued commitment to waste reduction. The initiative will see 50 million pieces of unrecycled plastic from being produced each year, and will specifically target shrink wrap and soft plastic rings on cans. The move will see the brand selling off its remaining stock and will only place orders with companies that offer better packaging alternatives in the future.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stevens
