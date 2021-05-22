Plastic Elimination Retail Initiatives
Tesco has announced a new reduced plastic packaging initiative for its locations in the UK to help eliminate a number of materials from its products as part of a continued commitment to waste reduction. The initiative will see 50 million pieces of unrecycled plastic from being produced each year, and will specifically target shrink wrap and soft plastic rings on cans. The move will see the brand selling off its remaining stock and will only place orders with companies that offer better packaging alternatives in the future.www.trendhunter.com