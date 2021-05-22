Plastic Elimination Retail Initiatives

The 7-Eleven & Instacart partnership has been expanded by the brands to provide consumers with an even faster way to get the essential convenience store products they need. Instacart will now delivery from almost 6,000 7-Eleven locations across the country, which will provide nearly 60-million households with access to essentials in just 30-minutes. This is sure to come as welcome news to the increasing number of consumers opting to order their groceries and various other shopping instead of going in-person to pick up items.