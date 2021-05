Velvet is historically associated with luxury. Originally made with silk, it is known best for having a lush surface soft to the touch. Though its exact origins are unknown, velvet has been around for centuries, most commonly used today to make clothing, accessories, and furniture. These days, velvet is made from fabrics such as polyester and organic cotton—materials that are quite different in terms of sustainability. Below, we provide an overview of velvet and its environmental impact through the years.