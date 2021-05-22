newsbreak-logo
Indiana County, PA

MULTIPLE PEOPLE SENTENCED FOR DUI-RELATED CRIMES ON FRIDAY

Ten people were sentenced in Indiana County Court on Friday; nine of them for crimes related to driving under the influence. Among those sentenced was 44-year-old Kathy Pilston of Marion Center, who was tried before Judge Michael Clark for two counts of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. Pilston was arrested in July 2020 following a traffic stop along the 400-block of S. 6th St. She was sentenced to serve 45 days in Indiana County Jail in one count, along with paying costs and fines. She will also serve probation for both counts which will run concurrently.

