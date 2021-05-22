EMERGENCY RESPONDERS START WEEKEND WITH MULTIPLE CALLS INCLUDING FIRE AT SAWMILL
Emergency crews got their weekend off to a busy start after responding to five incidents Friday night. Indiana County 911 reports that fire crews from Plumville, Dayton and Rural Valley, along with Citizens Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police, responded to a reported structure fire along Dayton Smicksburg Road in West Mahoning Township. Fire crews from Marion Center, Creekside and Perry Township were called into assist around 8:17.www.wdadradio.com