The Islanders are bailed out by poor goaltending on the part of the Penguins to get a big win in game one. The best time of year is upon us. The 2021 NHL playoffs are here, and the New York Islanders will be playing postseason hockey for the third consecutive year. They’ll have their work cut out for them immediately. The Islanders will be taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins, who won the East Division and have home-ice advantage. As we mentioned in our series preview, the Islanders will be going up against one of the most dangerous offenses in the league, but have enough strengths to match up well against them.