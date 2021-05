The summer is nearly here so it is time for some fourth-division soccer. The two major leagues in the United States are USL League Two (formerly the PDA) and the NPSL. Both leagues have seen incredible growth in the last few years as more robust academy structures and greater interest in the sport have led to increasing demand for playing time at all levels. This provides a very real benefit for college athletes as these leagues are still amateur in the American soccer pyramid and thus will not conflict with their ability to compete in collegiate athletics. These leagues are also wonderful opportunities for young players to gain valuable experience over the summer while trying to catch the attention of a second or third-division club.