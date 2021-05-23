8945 Ringview Dr, Hanover, VA 23116
This immaculately maintained, 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome is ready for you! Be welcomed in the spacious foyer with beautiful rounded archways, and a modern open concept living area with half bath. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, recess lighting, a double basin sink and a bar top island, perfect for meal preparation and stool seating, with an additional fully dedicated dining space! Make your way upstairs to the large owner's suite to find excellent natural lighting, a double vanity attached bathroom and a walk-in closet. Less than 4 years old, brick exterior end unit with driveway and a garage! This one won't last!richmond.com