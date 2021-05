Lupita Nyong’o grew close to Chadwick Boseman during the making of their 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe hit “Black Panther.” His death on August 28 last year inspired her to write a powerful tribute shortly thereafter, as the two would’ve eventually collaborated on “Black Panther II.” As previously announced, Boseman’s role as T’Challa isn’t going to be recast in Ryan Coogler’s forthcoming sequel, expected to drop in 2022. But Oscar winner Nyong’o will be starring in the film, resuming her role as Nakia, T’Challa’s former lover and an undercover spy for Wakanda. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Movies, Nyong’o teased what the film is going to look like without Boseman.