Public Health

Red Deer down to 523 active cases of COVID-19

By Josh Hall (Twitter: @Vancan19)
rdnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe downward trend when it comes to Red Deer’s active COVID-19 case count continues. Friday’s numbers from the province show the city with 523 active cases. That’s down from 548 on Thursday and down 34.8 per cent from a week ago when the total was 802. Recoveries are up to...

#Covid 19#Red Deer County#Alberta#Lake County#Population Health#Red Deer#Ab Gov#Active Cases#Covid 19 Cases#Clearwater County#Mountain View County#Kneehill County#Central Zone#Sylvan Lake#Ponoka County#Trend#Recoveries#Vaccine#Comorbidities#Lacombe County
