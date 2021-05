“My hat goes off to the Asian farmers…” but our land is our gift from God. Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — While members of the community are enjoying a lot of financial benefits from the US federal government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the local farmers have appealed to all families of the community, especially to the unemployed youth, to return to the land and its resources instead of staying idle in their villages waiting for the US ‘freebie’ benefits.