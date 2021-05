While hauling water in large tanks, you should make sure that they remain fit for drinking, or the purpose for which they are being transported, when they reach the destination. No amount of pollution should affect the water, no matter how many miles they cover. The water can be used for drinking, agricultural or industrial purposes or home supply, so make sure it's pure, unpolluted to prevent health hazards later. For that, you should take certain precautions, which will be discussed in this post.