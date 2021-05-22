newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The May Blood Moon Will Shake Things Up For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you look up at the night sky and see that the moon is radiating a bright red hue, you know things are about to get wild. Even though the energy of a lunar eclipse is eerie and ominous enough on its own, there's an astrological reason for its significance. An eclipse definitely turns the intensity of a regular full moon up a notch, and sometimes, it even has the power to alter the course of your life altogether. This is especially true for the zodiac signs who will have the worst May 2021 blood moon, so if you were born with your sun, moon, or rising sign in Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces (especially within 0 to 10 degrees), you may feel the experience all the way down to your core.

www.elitedaily.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Moon#Sun And Moon#Full Moon#Lunar Eclipse#True Blood#Blood Red#Zodiac Signs#Shake#Things#Eclipses#Bright Red#Universe#Rocks#Unexpected Directions#Destiny#Mutable Signs#Intense Shifts#Rising Sign#South Node
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

Every Zodiac Sign Has a Power Color — Here's Yours

Whether you had a favorite outfit growing up that you refused to take off (mine was purple tie-dye corduroy pants and butterfly hair clips à la Lizzie McGuire) or home decor that leans heavily to one color scheme, chances are you're more drawn to certain hues than others. And there's a reason for that, because as it turns out, every zodiac sign has a specific power color! Your zodiac power color is something you can wear, accessorize with, decorate with, or use to bring out and enhance your sign's best qualities. Curious what your power color is? Keep reading to see a detailed breakdown for every sign.
Lifestyleamodrn.com

Your Horoscope for the Month of May 2021

Happy May, Amodrn family! Things are heating up just in time for the summer and we’re so ready to enter a world with fewer restrictions than we had last summer. We’re well into the start of the month of May and there are some interesting things happening for every single sign this month. With the start of Spring, there is generally a sense of renewal. We begin to come out of hibernation and the world starts to pick up the pace a little bit. It gets sunny, starts to rainless, and the weather gets oh so warm. We’ve put together a little guide on what’s to come for you for the month of May, a time where we await summer with bated breath. Keep reading for more on your May horoscope!
LifestyleThought Catalog

Here’s What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From Jupiter In Pisces

Jupiter enters Pisces on May 13th, 2021 and will stay there until July 28, 2021. This is the transit everyone has been waiting for. Pisces is Jupiter’s domicile, and this can help us rebuild from the ashes collectively. For the next several months, we are going to experience some necessary changes as the fixed energy from Aquarius and Taurus gets to greet the mutable one of Pisces. Wherever Jupiter crosses in your chart, be prepared for expansion and wisdom. We will experience a sneak peek of what awaits us in 2022.
LifestyleElite Daily

4 Zodiac Signs Who Love When You Play Hard To Get

Playing "hard to get" can be tricky. You don't want to come off so aloof that you seem uninterested in someone, but you do want to see how hard they're willing to work to woo you. This all hangs in a delicate balance with not wanting to seem "too interested," while still making it clear you like them. Dating can be more difficult when you're less willing to be honest and upfront with a crush. But some zodiac signs love when you play hard to get way more than others.
LifestyleElite Daily

This Mercury Retrograde Will Be A Blessing In Disguise For 4 Zodiac Signs

You may know "Mercury retrograde" as the moment all hell breaks loose in astrology. After all, isn't this when you say the worst thing at the most uncomfortable time? Isn't it when you accidentally forget to save a document that you spent hours working on? Isn't it when your exes start showing up like the ghosts of Mercury retrograde past? Well, to put it bluntly, yes. However, in the grand scheme of everything that can happen in astrology, Mercury retrograde is no big deal. If anything, it's just inconvenient, and if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best Mercury retrograde spring 2021, it might not be so bad at all.
LifestyleElite Daily

May 2021 Will Be The Worst Month For These Zodiac Signs

May is the month of flowers, sunshine, and the fullest expression of springtime beauty. It only makes sense that the month would begin with the sun in graceful, grounded, and gorgeous Taurus, encouraging you to slow down and soak up all the soft and steady vibrations. However, this upcoming May is hardly as smooth-sailing as the vision you may have of it. In fact, May 2021 will be the worst month for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Virgo, and Sagittarius — and for them, it may be way more chaotic and unpredictable than they were hoping for.
LifestyleWake Up World

A Door Closes: Astrology Forecast May 23rd – 30th, 2021

This is a week of self-evaluation, truth telling, full disclosure and the removal of outgrown circumstances. A Super Moon lunar eclipse at 5 Sagittarius on the karmic South Node of Fate on Wednesday May 26th is bracketed by Saturn Lord of Time and Karma turning retrograde on Sunday 23rd and Mercury retrograde on Saturday May 29th.The triple event opens a season of dealing with whatever needs to be acknowledged, faced and sorted.
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

Find Out Your Least-Compatible Matches According to the Zodiac

If it feels like you've been looking for love in all the wrong places, that might actually be true — well, at least according to your zodiac sign. Even if you're not very into astrology, knowing the basic physical and emotional traits of your sign and others can be key in being able to recognize people you're just not compatible with, which can then help you make better decisions and save you heartache along the way.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Some People Have All The Luck—Especially These 3 Zodiac Signs

You’re going to want to keep these three signs around for a trip to Vegas—they’re the luckiest signs in the zodiac! Even though their personalities are wildly different (especially our first two), they all have a planetary influence in common that gives them extra-good fortune. Consider me jealous AF. When...
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Temper your typical Aries urge to charge into a situation and demand answers. Instead, let the Lamb’s gentler self emerge to deal with a problem that requires delicacy. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) You are aware of what’s going on, so continue to...
Theater & Dancecommunalnews.com

The 5 Most Compatible Zodiac Signs

Some people believe in love at first sight. You know everything there is to know about your astrological sign. Others are convinced there is a soulmate waiting for them somewhere on the planet. You spend your time studying the constellations, thinking about the most refined qualities you share with others...
LifestyleElite Daily

The 3 Most Judgmental Zodiac Signs Have A Lot Of Opinions

Being open-minded and accepting is becoming increasingly more common. As a collective, we're moving into an era that's all about welcoming unconventional thoughts, opinions, and ideas. However, some individuals may be a little less inclined to go along with any new trend — without extensive questioning and research, anyway. Thankfully, astrology allows us to better understand why some people are more understanding, and why others require more concrete information in order to get on board. The most judgmental zodiac signs are all about concrete facts and realism, and they prioritize keeping their feet firmly planted on the ground.
Animalspurewow.com

The Best Cat Breed for Each Zodiac Sign

So, you’ve decided to bring a feline friend into your life. And after much research on different breeds, you think you’ve found one that is the right size for your space, plenty affectionate and will get along beautifully with your plants. But how can you really be sure that you’re adopting the right cat for you (or that your current furry friend is your perfect match)? You consult the stars, of course. Here, the best cat for every zodiac sign.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for May 4, 2021: Cancer, focus on romantic partner, Capricorn, romance is right up your alley

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Gracie Gillam, also known as Grace Phipps, was born in Austin, Texas, on this day in 1992. This birthday star portrayed Sergeant Lilly on the series “Z Nation.” She also starred as Lela in the “Teen Beach Movie” franchise and appeared in the 2020 TV movie “Stolen in Plain Sight.” On the big screen, Gillam’s film rsum includes roles in the movies “Tales of Halloween,” “Some Kind of Hate” and “Fright Night.”
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for May 16, 2021: Pisces, apply logic, not anger; Scorpio, steer straight ahead

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Lynn Collins was born in Houston, Texas, on this day in 1977. This birthday star is known for her roles in such films as “Beneath Us,” John Carter” and “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” She played Alicia Kent on the series “Bosch” and has appeared on episodes of “The Walking Dead,” “The Fix” and “Elementary.” Collins will next star with Beau Garrett in an upcoming drama called “James the Second.”
MusicCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Saint Petersburg, FL10NEWS

It's the best moon of 2021: The super flower blood moon

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No matter your age and how many you’ve seen in your life, the full moon each month is always a head-turner. Next week’s full moon is extra special. It’s a full moon. It’s a supermoon. Plus, because, there is also a lunar eclipse, it’s a blood moon, too.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for May 17, 2021: Taurus, watch for social cues; Sagittarius, don’t miss that call

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Ross Butler was born in Singapore on this day in 1990. This birthday star portrays Zach Dempsey on the series “13 Reasons Why.” He has also appeared on episodes of “K.C. Undercover,” “Riverdale” and “Teen Wolf.” On the big screen, Butler’s film work includes parts in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” “Shazam!” and “Hacker’s Game.” Butler is next slated to star in the upcoming series “Swimming with Sharks.”