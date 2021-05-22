The May Blood Moon Will Shake Things Up For These 4 Zodiac Signs

When you look up at the night sky and see that the moon is radiating a bright red hue, you know things are about to get wild. Even though the energy of a lunar eclipse is eerie and ominous enough on its own, there's an astrological reason for its significance. An eclipse definitely turns the intensity of a regular full moon up a notch, and sometimes, it even has the power to alter the course of your life altogether. This is especially true for the zodiac signs who will have the worst May 2021 blood moon, so if you were born with your sun, moon, or rising sign in Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces (especially within 0 to 10 degrees), you may feel the experience all the way down to your core.