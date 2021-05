A man released from prison because of the testimony of a former police officer is back in the Carlton County Jail on weapons and drunken driving charges. Clarence Manuel Lozoya Jr., 30, of St. Paul, was taken into custody Tuesday, May 11, after an August 2020 arrest on charges of being a felon in possession of an electronic incapacitation device, refusal to submit to a chemical test, fourth-degree driving while impaired and several other misdemeanors. He was arrested on a warrant after he failed to appear in court for a fourth time.