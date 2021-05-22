newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Cassidy listens to concerns for schools amid hurricane, flood recovery

By Rita LeBleu
Lake Charles American Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy made four stops Friday in Lake Charles and also visited Cameron to find out how he can help with hurricane recovery. The visit comes on the heels of a speech Cassidy delivered on the Senate floor about the impact of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, as well as recent flooding in Baton Rouge and Southwest Louisiana. He ended the speech with a request for a disaster supplement. The bill would provide additional funds for recovery from disasters across the nation in 2020.

www.americanpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Government
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Education
Lake Charles, LA
Education
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
City
Cameron, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Disasters#Disaster Recovery#Bill Lake#Senate#Hurricanes Laura#Calcasieu Parish Schools#Covid#Sulphur#Delta#Icf#Hurricane Recovery#Fema Reimbursement#Southwest Louisiana#Superintendent#Repairs#Mayor Hunter#Lagrange Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Lafayette, LAtheadvocate.com

Veteran international correspondent to chronicle Lake Charles' recovery for The Advocate

The Advocate has hired a veteran reporter to cover the recovery of Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana from last year’s twin hurricanes. Mike Smith, 46, joins the newspaper from Agence France-Presse, the French wire service with operations all over the world. Smith had worked for AFP for more than 14 years, including stints as the bureau chief in Lagos, Nigeria; and deputy bureau chief in Jerusalem. He is also the author of a 2015 book about Boko Haram, the jihadist group that has terrorized Nigeria.
Louisiana StateWestport News

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Quick hits: Louisiana news briefs for Monday, May 17

Former governor, congressman Roemer dies at age 77. Former Louisiana congressman and governor Buddy Roemer died Monday at age 77, according to various public statements. Roemer was first elected in 1980 to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served until successfully running for governor in 1987. The conservative Democrat switched to the Republican party while serving as governor and fell short in his reelection bid, finishing third in the nonpartisan open primary behind Democrat Edwin Edwards, the eventual winner, and Republican David Duke.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Louisiana StateMiddletown Press

Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case is now moot, rejecting...
Lake Charles, LALake Charles American Press

I-10 bridge near 70th birthday

The Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge that should have been replaced years ago will mark the 70th anniversary of its opening day on Sept. 28 of this year. Those who use that bridge now can only hope that a new bridge gets constructed soon enough in order to avoid what happened in 1951.
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...