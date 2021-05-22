Cassidy listens to concerns for schools amid hurricane, flood recovery

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy made four stops Friday in Lake Charles and also visited Cameron to find out how he can help with hurricane recovery. The visit comes on the heels of a speech Cassidy delivered on the Senate floor about the impact of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, as well as recent flooding in Baton Rouge and Southwest Louisiana. He ended the speech with a request for a disaster supplement. The bill would provide additional funds for recovery from disasters across the nation in 2020.