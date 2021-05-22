Our Opinion: Getting back to work

We have local manufacturers flying in workers from elsewhere just to get product out the door. They rent local hotel rooms for the workers. They pay for the car rentals. We have local businesses who shuffle workers from one store to the other, just to patch over gaps in services. We have restaurants offering to pay $25 an hour for waitstaff, and getting no response. We have four thousand nursing positions open statewide, yet we graduate less than 150 new nurses each year. Our hospitals spend millions paying services to bring nurses in from elsewhere. When the Koffee Kup Bakery closed in Burlington last month, tossing 156 people out of work, almost immediately the location was flooded with signs from other companies offering them immediate employment. We have employers trying to fill their ranks, but they test for drugs and 40 percent of those who apply fail the test.