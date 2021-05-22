newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Hudson Conservatory Ballet wraps up 2020-21 season, adds more class options

mytownneo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHudson Conservatory of Ballet (HCB) has completed another successful year, even with the many challenges that the 2020-21 season presented. After completing the prior year with live-stream classes and an at-home end-of-year performance, the owner and staff of HCB pushed to make sure the dancers, more than any other consideration, were able to have as “normal” a year at dance as possible. With constant consideration to state and local health protocols, masks, spacing, and constant cleaning, the studio is ending this year with great success and a celebration with an in-person end of year presentation.

www.mytownneo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet Dancers#Jazz#Recording Studios#San Francisco#Open Enrollment#Hcb#The Hudson High School#Annual Spring Review#John S Knight Center#Hudson Drive#Open Schedule Options#Spring#Styles#Year Presentation#Program Opportunities#Upcoming Schedules#Akron#Live Stream Classes#Advanced Summer Studies#Student Enrollment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Houston, TXthekatynews.com

TUTS Pushes Rock Of Ages To October And Adds Broadway’s Jersey Boys To The 2020/21 Season

Tickets Go On Sale To The Public On Monday, July 19. The season will now kick off with a brand new TUTS production of Broadway’s Rock of Ages on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Hobby Center. Featuring the music of hit ‘80s bands including REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Bon Jovi, Styx, and Journey, this musical comedy was nominated for five Tony Awards® including Best Musical.
Whiting, INz1071fm.com

Indiana Ballet Theatre Company Wrapping Up Its Cinderella Ballet Production

In Whiting, Indiana Ballet Theatre (IBT) Company is wrapping up its Cinderella ballet production with three final shows this weekend. The Indiana Ballet Theater performs “Cinderella” in Whiting this Saturday and Sunday at the historic Hoosier Theater on 119th Street. IBT Associate Artistic Director Amanda Tuohy says audiences will be impressed with the classically trained cast from the Region and elsewhere. Other performances were held to sold out venues earlier this month in Crown Point and Munster. Tuohy said IBT implemented safety measures during rehearsals by wearing masks, and continues to follow guidelines during all performances. Auditions this year were limited to IBT members only and the cast was reduced from its typical spring ballet cast of 145 to 76. Cinderella was Indiana Ballet Theatre’s first full-length ballet, with their first performance at Merrillville’s former Star Plaza Theatre over two decades ago. Tickets are available online at IBTNW.ORG/EVENTS or call IBT’s Main Office at 219.755.4444. Covid restrictions may apply per venue guidelines.
Torrington, CTRegister Citizen

Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory changes performance following Hindu group's protest

TORRINGTON — The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory has changed a planned ballet following objections from a Nevada-based Hindu group. The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory’s upcoming graduation performances were to include dances from “La Bayadere,” “Don Quixote” and “Coppelia” as well as new contemporary works by choreographers Kate St. Amand and Thel Moore, a Nutmeg graduate.
Torrington, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory strips dance of name after Hindu activist calls it ‘patronizing’ and ‘caricaturing’

A Torrington ballet company is striking the name of a classic ballet from its graduation performances this week after a Hindu activist called out the dance troupe online, saying “La Bayadère” “seriously trivializes Eastern religious and other traditions.” The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory will perform the “Kingdom of the Shades” segment from “La Bayadère,” the 1877 ballet by Marius Petipa, from ...
Gilpin County, COthemtnear.com

Gilpin wraps up cheer season

Killian O’Brien, Gilpin County. The 2020-2021 Gilpin cheer team had a great year, especially with competition. They came in second in a couple of their competitions and came in 8th at state. The team also had a new addition this year. Gilpin had their first ever young men on the...
Duxbury, MADuxbury Clipper

Slide show will wrap up season

The next monthly meeting of the Duxbury Camera Club will be June 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. via Zoom. This will be the final meeting until September. The year will wrap up with slide shows from members, as well as slide shows from this year’s field trips. Plans for the next club year will be announced over the summer, based on public health recommendations, the plans of the Duxbury Free Library, and the results of a member survey over the summer.
Performing ArtsLaredo Morning Times

Bob Dylan Musical 'Girl From the North Country' to Return to Broadway

On Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, May 24th, the producers of the musical Girl From the North Country, announced that the jukebox musical would resume performances on Broadway on October 13th. To accompany the announcement, the cast of Girl From the North Country shared a video in which they perform Dylan’s...
Designwestplainsdailyquill.net

Designer David Rockwell offers a guide to his creativity

NEW YORK (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic cut the connections between people and emptied the spaces they met. For award-winning architect and theater designer David Rockwell, it struck at the very …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Books & Literaturefinebooksmagazine.com

Book Fairs

London — Peter Harrington has launched its new catalogue for presentation at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fa. London — As you may remember the PBFA London Antiquarian Book Fair was due to happen at the end of this month. April 15, 2021. Join more than 100 leading specialists in...
Performing Artsbroadwaynews.com

‘Hadestown’ announces Sept. 2 reopening on Broadway

“Hadestown” announced Monday that it will return to Broadway Sept. 2, almost two weeks earlier than the previously scheduled opening date for the industry. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had previously announced that Broadway theaters would reopen at full capacity on Sept. 14, and several large brands, including “Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Wicked,” had planned to resume performances that day and collectively usher in the industry’s return. The Sept. 2 date for “Hadestown” was set in coordination with theater owner Jujamcyn Theaters, the Broadway League and Cuomo’s office.
TravelTravelPulse

Saint Lucia Virtual Travel Events Scheduled for May and June

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) will host the second in a series of North American Roadshow virtual events for travel advisors on May 25, June 3 and June 8. The online trade events will provide information on travel protocols, hotel openings and excursion options. The virtual shows also highlight...
Entertainmentthemusicuniverse.com

Luke Bryan adds three additional Vegas residency dates

High demand for tickets adds three more show dates February 23, 25 and 26. Due to extremely strong pre-sale ticket demand, Luke Bryan has added three more show dates, February 23rd, 25th and 26th, to his recently announced headlining engagement run at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas that opens February 11th. The new dates, along with previously announced February 2022 dates, will go on sale to the public today (Mon, May 24th) at 10 am PST.
Musictheatermania

New Nick Blaemire and Van Hughes Musical Space Dogs to Stream as Virtual Concert

MCC Theater will present a free streaming concert featuring selections from the new musical Space Dogs on Monday, June 28, at 7pm ET. It will remain available through July 1. Written and performed by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, Space Dogs tells the heartbreaking story of Laika, a stray dog who is sent to space during the Cold War by a top-secret Russian scientist. Laika made history as the first animal to orbit the Earth, but she was only supplied with one meal, seven days' worth of oxygen, and died from overheating within hours of liftoff.
Musicjazziz.com

L.A. Source Codes (Will Lyle Music)

Based in Los Angeles, Will Lyle (born 1994) is an upright and electric bassist, bandleader, composer, arranger, producer, and educator. With a degree from Berklee College of Music and a Presidential scholarship to study with bassist Ron Carter at the Manhattan School of Music, he’s toured Japan with Billy Kilson’s quartet, Jakarta, Indonesia with Ron King Big Band and is a member of hard bop pianist Jon Mayer’s trio.