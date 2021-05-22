Hudson Conservatory Ballet wraps up 2020-21 season, adds more class options

In Whiting, Indiana Ballet Theatre (IBT) Company is wrapping up its Cinderella ballet production with three final shows this weekend. The Indiana Ballet Theater performs “Cinderella” in Whiting this Saturday and Sunday at the historic Hoosier Theater on 119th Street. IBT Associate Artistic Director Amanda Tuohy says audiences will be impressed with the classically trained cast from the Region and elsewhere. Other performances were held to sold out venues earlier this month in Crown Point and Munster. Tuohy said IBT implemented safety measures during rehearsals by wearing masks, and continues to follow guidelines during all performances. Auditions this year were limited to IBT members only and the cast was reduced from its typical spring ballet cast of 145 to 76. Cinderella was Indiana Ballet Theatre’s first full-length ballet, with their first performance at Merrillville’s former Star Plaza Theatre over two decades ago. Tickets are available online at IBTNW.ORG/EVENTS or call IBT’s Main Office at 219.755.4444. Covid restrictions may apply per venue guidelines.