Hudson Conservatory Ballet wraps up 2020-21 season, adds more class options
Hudson Conservatory of Ballet (HCB) has completed another successful year, even with the many challenges that the 2020-21 season presented. After completing the prior year with live-stream classes and an at-home end-of-year performance, the owner and staff of HCB pushed to make sure the dancers, more than any other consideration, were able to have as “normal” a year at dance as possible. With constant consideration to state and local health protocols, masks, spacing, and constant cleaning, the studio is ending this year with great success and a celebration with an in-person end of year presentation.www.mytownneo.com