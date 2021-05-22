Obituary: Wilbur H. Waybright

Wilbur H. Waybright, 96 of Gettysburg, PA passed away at The Lorian in Taneytown, MD on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Born September 16, 1924 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Howard D. & Bertha M. (Reifsnider) Waybright. Wilbur is survived by his wife of 75 years, Mary Jane (Crabill) Waybright. He was a 1942 graduate of Gettysburg High School and farmed in Mt. Joy Township for over 40 years, retiring in 1988. Wilbur was a member of Mt. Joy Lutheran Church where he was past president of church council and former treasurer of the churchs Sunday School. He was past president of Gettysburg Young Farmers and received the Outstanding Young Farmer Award in 1967. Wilbur was a member of the Adams County Poultry Association, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Harney Fire Co., and a leader of the 4-H Tractor Club. He served as a Director of the Adams Electric Cooperative for 33 years, including nine years as treasurer, a delegate to the Pennsylvania Council of Cooperatives, leadership in finances, chaired the Boards Budget and Audit Committee and served on the Building and Long Range Planning Committee. Wilbur completed director management courses and earned his Board Leadership Certificate in 1996 and became credentialed Cooperative Director of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in 2000. He enjoyed working on and repairing older models of Club Cadet Tractors and was a collector of farm machinery and toy tractors. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, James W. Waybright (Shirley) of Gettysburg, a daughter, Jane L. Bailey (John) of Spring Grove, PA, four grandchildren, Bradley Waybright (Kim), Chris Waybright (Jenna), Courtney Bailey and Josh Bailey (Ashley), seven great grandchildren, Kacey, Brayden, Findley, Burke, Carter, Jace and Brooklyn, a sister, Joyce L. Crouse of Gettysburg and numerous nieces and nephews. Wilbur was predeceased by a grandson, Andrew Waybright and a brother, Paul Waybright. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Rd. Gettysburg, PA, facial coverings will be required inside the church. A graveside service and interment will follow in the Mt. Joy Lutheran Cemetery at 3:00 PM with Rev. Peter Naschke, officiating. The family suggests memorials to Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Rd. Gettysburg, PA, or the Harney Fire Co., 5130 Harney Road, Taneytown, MD 21787. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.