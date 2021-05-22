newsbreak-logo
Ordered a Plaid, delivery date has changed to a much sooner date...

teslamotorsclub.com
 4 days ago

I ordered a plaid a few weeks ago. Initially it said an estimate delivery time was August-Sept but today I checked on my tesla account and it says est del of June 1-30th now...i'm not upset but just curious how accurate this is and why this has changed. The car doesn't even have a VIN yet, so this seems a little optimistic.

teslamotorsclub.com
#Plaid#Silver#Changed#Today#Javascript#Tesla#Vin#Time#Today#Wheels#Autopilot#Optimistic#Carbon Fiber#Delivery
